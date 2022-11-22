r3charge welcomes Kayak.com and Travelocity founder Terrell Jones as its new board member
r3charge added a big international name to their advisory board: Terrell Jones, founder of Travelocity and Kayak, is joining the Berlin EV travel startup.
I personally drive an Electric Vehicle and I realised quickly that r3charge is combining all the right ingredients to serve a growing niche industry that also makes business sense.”BERLIN, BERLIN, GERMANY, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- r3charge, the innovative travel platform for electric vehicle drivers is announcing the appointment of Terrell Jones as its new advisory board member to support their strategic growth.
Founded in 2021 in Berlin, Germany, r3charge is on the path to disrupt the travel industry responding to the critical needs for a holistic travel experience for electric vehicle drivers. R3charge is approaching the EV travel market from a unique angle and makes hotels with charging their core offering while planning to build other services like routing around it. This way the Berlin startup is aiming to conquer the fast growing 3.5bn€ market of travel services for EV drivers.
The announcement of Terrell Jones as a new advisory board member is a statement for r3charge as it aims to become a global leader in EV travel. Terrell Jones brings his extensive travel entrepreneurship experience having founded Travelocity and Kayak.com, which both made history with billion dollar IPOs. Jones cemented his reputation as an inspiring leader having revolutionised the online travel industry with five startups under his leadership and served 19 corporate boards.
Talking about his appointment, Terrell Jones stated “I personally drive an Electric Vehicle and I relate to the challenges drivers meet when it comes to travelling long distances with their vehicle. r3charge is combining all the right ingredients to serve a growing niche industry that also makes business sense. I am extremely proud to support the organisation to get to their next level of development.”
Guillaume Bernhardt, cofounder and CEO at r3charge shared his excitement “I am extremely excited to welcome Terrell Jones on our board. His experience will be of tremendous importance to our capability to scale globally and take us to the next level. Having Jones on our board also means a host of new opportunities to form partnerships with travel leaders to augment our reach.”
Within less than one year after its launch, r3charge has onboarded over 100.000 EV friendly hotels across 42 markets in Europe and North America. With the funding round r3charge is currently raising the company will improve the EV driver experience further when it comes to route planning and accessing charging points, be it public or private. The company forecasts to offer 350,000 public charging points in addition to its hotel network which customers can search, view and book in one app.
Jones is not the only recent appointment made by r3charge. Their board also includes a senior executive at Porsche who brings technical and industry expertise. With these strategically important appointments r3charge emphasises its ambition to become the leader in EV travel.
