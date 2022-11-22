RingConn Launches Crowdfunding Campaign For Innovative Smart Health-Tracking Ring
Sporting an ultralight titanium design that fits snugly to any finger, the impressive features of the smart ring promise to make other smart wearables obsolete.WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RingConn has launched a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo to aid the production of its innovative smart health-tracking ring. Created to serve as a more intelligent upgrade to regular wearables, the new health-tracking ring delivers accurate data on sleep tracking, blood oxygen saturation, and heart rate, giving users a clearer picture of their overall health.
The introduction of wearable technology to everyday life has ushered in a new era of clarity and health consciousness, allowing people to keep close tabs on their overall health. While smartwatches make it possible to monitor one's vitals on the go, certain design flaws such as their hefty weight, straps that discomfort the wrist, and the need for constant recharging affect their ability to provide a continuous stream of health data required for a holistic assessment.
Entering the space with a slew of long-awaited upgrades, RingConn is an ultralight titanium health-tracking ring, designed to be more wearable than any other smart wearable. The new device is fitted with 24/7 health tracking features and a battery life measured in weeks, not days, allowing it to slip snugly on the finger and go unnoticed for weeks at a time.
Armed with a highly accurate PPG sensor and ultra-low power circuit design that provides continuous data tracking, RingConn offers updates more frequently than other wearables—providing wearers with new heart rate (HR) and heart rate variability (HRV) readings every 5 minutes to help them stay on top of their heart situation. Its dual-mode feature also allows users to choose between getting round-the-clock in-depth insights or reports that focus on a specific time or event. By shining the red and infrared LED through the finger, RingConn can map the blood flow and calculate the blood oxygen (SpO2), which is an important indicator of your overall wellness.
In addition to monitoring stress levels and tracking all kinds of movement across various metrics that include steps, distance, calories, standing time, and even breath rate, RingConn is also capable of intelligently distinguishing between different stages of sleep – light sleep, deep sleep, REM – giving you a clear picture of your night’s rest. Wearers get a full snapshot of their sleep cycle with details of how much sleep they're getting, as well as how long they spend in the different stages. Beyond this, the RingConn even knows when you’re taking a quick nap and includes snap data in your sleep reports. The entire device supports excellent waterproof performance with IP68 dustproof and waterproofing.
Its ultra-low power circuit design keeps the device going for up to a week, and a 500mAh battery capacity on the charging case can fully charge the RingConn smart ring 18 times before depletion, ensuring continuous health-tracking for up to three months without access to electricity. In addition, through its incredible subscription-free app (applicable for IOS 12.0 and Android 8.0 and above)—compatible with devices, users can enjoy lifetime access to data visualizations on their smartphones.
Available in three stylish variants—Pale Gold, Moonlit Silver, and Midnight Black—RingConn is pushing the envelope of innovation and design in the wearable technology space with its new health-tracking smart ring. Early adopters who aid the production of the new device by supporting the crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo will enjoy amazing discounts of up to 42%. To learn more about the health tracking ring, click on the following link to view the campaign on Indiegogo: https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/ringconn-smart-ring-smartest-wearable-for-you--2/?utm_source=pr&utm_medium=referral&utm_term=ringconn&utm_content=crowdfunding&utm_campaign=indiegogo
