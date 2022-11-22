Europe PET Bottle Market is set to Reach USD 10,630.9 Mn by 2027 – Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Europe PET Bottle Market revenue is forecast to rise from US$ 9,067.7 Mn in 2021 to US$ 10,630.9 Mn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.7% over the forecast period 2022-2027. On the basis of volume, the market is growing at a CAGR of 1.8% during the projection period.
In 1941, PET (Polyethylene Terephthalate) was invented by British Calico Printers for use in synthetic fabrics. PET originally served as a material for fibers, but in the middle of the 1960s, it started being used for packaging films. At the beginning of the 1970s, the method for blowing bi-axially oriented bottles became commercially viable in the country. Since that time, PET has become Europe's most recycled plastic packaging material. PET is used in the packaging of products like carbonated beverages, bottled water, prescription bottles, nuts, cosmetics, and sweets. PET bottles offer several benefits, including being 100% recyclable, safe, non-toxic, robust, light, and flexible.
Market Influencing Factors
The primary factors driving the Europe PET bottle market include rising demand from the cosmetics sector, bottled water sector, and changing consumer food & beverage habits.
The convenience and portability offered by bottled water and the preference of customers to demand high-quality drinking water, owing to the fear of containing diseases due to drinking contaminated tap water, are factors contributing to the demand for the market in the region.
The other factors driving the Europe PET bottles market include the growing demand for cosmetic packaging, evolving packaging trends, and cutting-edge package designs. For instance, in November 2022, Plastipak, a leader in the production, design, and recycling of plastic containers, officially opened a significant recycling investment at its manufacturing facility in Toledo, Spain. New recycling facilities convert PET flakes into food-grade recycled PET pellets that are suitable for use in bottles, preforms, and containers.
Additionally, changing consumer food and beverage preferences are boosting market expansion as people are choosing on-the-go beverages due to their hectic lifestyles. Since PET bottles are shatter-resistant, incredibly light, safe for use with beverages and food, and are also easy to transport. In addition, PET is a biologically inactive substance that won't react with food or drink and is immune to microorganism attacks. The FDA, the European Food Safety Authority, and other health-safety organizations have all carefully examined PET bottles and given their approval for their safety for use in foods and beverages.
However, the rising environmental concerns about the use of plastics may have a negative influence on the market growth over the forecast period.
Segmentation Overview
In 2021, on the basis of form, the crystalline PET segment dominated the Europe Pet bottle market. However, the amorphous PET segment will grow at a compound annual growth rate of 2.5% over the analysis period due to the biodegradable and cost-effective feature of amorphous PET. Additionally, the rising usage of amorphous PET in the food & beverage packaging sector owing to its distinctive physical features, such as high-water resistance and lightweight drives the segment growth in the region.
In 2021, based on resin type, the virgin type had a leading position in the Eurpoe PET bottle market. However, the recycled segment is likely to reach a volume of about 46 billion units by 2025 over the prediction period. This is due to the rising adoption of recyclable bottles across various sectors owing to the increased demand for sustainable materials. In addition, the PET resin recycling rate was about 58.2% in 2017.
In 2021, in terms of technology, the extrusion blow molding segment accounted for a significant share of the Europe market as extrusion blow molding utilizes a less level of pressure, which reduces machinery costs, making the process simpler and more economical.
In 2021, on the basis of capacity, the 500 ml to 1000 ml segment acquired a market share of 44.1% due to its use in the packaging of soft drinks, alcoholic beverages, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and edible oils. On the other hand, the more than 2000 ml segment will record the highest growth rate of 2.1% over the analysis period owing to the rising consumer demand and preference for high-capacity bottles. In addition, the up-to-500 ml segment is likely to record a volume of 31.2 billion units by 2026.
In 2021, by application, the beverages had the highest share of 70% in the market. In addition, in this segment, the packaged water segment will grow at a CAGR of 3.3% over the analysis period, and the carbonated soft drinks segment dominated the market in 2021. This is owing to the stability of PET bottles. Soft drinks containing carbon dioxide can generate a pressure of up to 6 bars inside the bottle. The alignment of macromolecules that occurs both during resin spinning and blow molding prevents such high pressure from deforming or exploding the bottle.
In 2021, on the basis of distribution channels, the business-to-business segment had the leading position in the market and is likely to remain dominant from 2022 to 2027. The recent changes in packaging regulations and norms are rising the demand for environment-friendly packaging solutions, which is further contributing to the growth of the market in the region.
In 2021, based on countries, Western Europe held a significant PET bottle market share owing to the growing government regulation for BPA-free and eco-friendly packaging and the increasing attention of crystalline PET vendors in the region. In addition, Italy is forecast to reach a market volume of 15.1 billion units by 2027.
Companies Landscape
The prominent competitors profiled in the Europe PET bottle market are:
ALPLA Werke Alwin Lehner GmbH & Co KG
Plastipak Holdings Inc.
Amcor Limited
Alpack Plastics
RETAL Industries Ltd.
ALPHA PACKAGING B.V.
Schoeller Group
Indorama Ventures
Plastipak Holdings, Inc
Resilux NV
Other Prominent Players
Segmentation Analysis
The Europe PET bottle market segmentation focuses on Form, Color, Resin Type, Technology, Capacity (Volume), Application, Distribution Channel, and Country.
By Form Segment
Amorphous PET
Crystalline PET
By Color Segment
Colored
Transparent
By Resin Type Segment
Virgin
Recycled
By Technology Segment
Extrusion Blow Molding
Injection Molding
Stretch Blow Molding
Thermoforming
Others
By Capacity (Volume) Segment
Up to 500 ml
500 ml to 1000 ml
1000 ml to 2000 ml
More than 2000 ml
By Application Segment
Beverages
o Packaged Water
o Carbonated Soft Drinks
o Food Bottles & Jars
o Non-Food Bottles & Jars
o Fruit Juice
o Beer
o Others
Personal Care
o Body Lotions
o Body Fragrance
o Others
Consumer Goods
Pharmaceuticals
Others
By Distribution Channel Segment
Business to Business
Retail
o Supermarkets and hypermarkets
o Convenience Stores
o Online
o Others
By Country Segment
Western Europe
o The UK
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o Spain
o Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
o Poland
o Russia
o Rest of Eastern Europe
