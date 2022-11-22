Abyde Honored in the 2023 Seminole 100

We’ve been honored over the years with different awards, but as a proud FSU Alumni, being named to the Seminole 100 is extra special.” — Matt DiBlasi, Abyde President

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Abyde, based in Clearwater, FL, has been named one of the fastest-growing companies owned or led by Florida State University alumni. They will be honored during the 6th annual Seminole 100 Celebration on Saturday, February 25, at the university’s Student Union ballrooms.

Florida State University’s Seminole 100 is powered by the Jim Moran Institute of Entrepreneurship in partnership with the FSU Alumni Association. The top 100 fastest-growing FSU alumni-owned or alumni-led businesses are recognized at a celebration each year on FSU’s campus, during which each company learns its numerical ranking and received its award. This event recognizes and honors FSU’s entrepreneurs and allows them to share valuable business insights.

This marks the second award for Abyde in 2022 as one of the fastest-growing companies. Abyde’s revolutionary solution is used by thousands of practices across the country, guiding them through mandatory compliance requirements such as risk management programs, training for doctors and staff, customized policy documentation, and more. As industry leaders, the software provides practices with the tools and assistance they need to achieve stress-free HIPAA and OSHA compliance.

“We’ve been honored over the years with different awards, but as a proud FSU Alumni, being named to the Seminole 100 is extra special,” said Matt DiBlasi, Abyde President and Co-founder. “I learned so many business and life lessons while going to school at FSU that have carried into what we do every day and who we are at Abyde. I’m humbled to be honored with so many other great companies and leaders who embody the Unconquered spirit.”

“The alumni on the Seminole 100 list represent 12 schools and colleges across Florida State University and show the immense value of a degree from FSU,” said Julie Decker, president and CEO of the FSU Alumni Association. “The accomplishments of these alumni exemplify what is possible with tenacity and innovation. We are proud to recognize them for all they have achieved as leaders and entrepreneurs.”

The 2023 Seminole 100 includes companies from several industries such as construction, finance, legal, marketing, and realty. Of this year’s 100 companies, 80 are based within the state of Florida and a total of 12 U.S. states are represented as part of the 2023 Seminole 100.

To qualify for the Seminole 100, a company must have operated for at least three years and generated revenue by Jan. 1, 2019. In addition, the business must have been owned or led by an FSU alumnus for three consecutive years before applying.

Nominations for the 2024 Seminole 100 are currently open on seminole100.fsu.edu. Applications will open on May 1 and be accepted through July 23, 2023.

About Abyde

Abyde (Tampa, FL) is a technology company dedicated to revolutionizing HIPAA and OSHA compliance for medical professionals. Launched in January 2017, Abyde was formed with the idea that an easier, more cost-effective way for healthcare providers to comply with government-mandated regulations could exist. For more information on Abyde visit abyde.com.

