Benchmarking Research Finds World Courier, Catalent, and Parexel Most Used for Clinical Logistics
Informing the pharmaceutical drug development, clinical trial, and manufacturing industry.RALEIGH, NC, USA, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Industry Standard Research’s (ISR’s) 2022 Clinical Logistics Benchmarking report reveals that survey respondents’ most used providers for outsourced clinical logistics activities are World Courier, Catalent, and Parexel. Respondents are all verified outsourcing decision-makers from sponsor organizations who have had recent service encounters with these providers. The majority of responses indicated that sponsors somewhat prefer integrated clinical trial service providers (CROs that also offer clinical logistics support) over other company types that offer those services.
“Although there’s a notable preference for integrated providers, World Courier, a specialty courier catering to the life science industry, is top of mind for this set of survey participants,” notes Kate Hammeke, Vice President of Market Research at ISR. “World Courier was named #1 for usage and preference and was also in the top 5 companies considered for future RFPs.”
This report includes additional information on buyers’ outsourcing philosophies and practices, logistics provider perceptions and interactions, and key selection drivers along with in-depth analyses specific to clinical logistics.
Offering a Consumer Reports-style analysis, where each provider is evaluated across 15 service quality attributes, this report is a comprehensive assessment of quality in the clinical logistics space. In these performance evaluations, providers are segmented into five company types: Integrated Clinical Trial Service Providers, Specialty Couriers, Transportation/Package Delivery Companies’ Healthcare Offering, Freight Forwarders/Integrators, and Airline Cargo Services. Recent users indicate how well these providers performed with respect to expectations and discuss top selection attributes within each company type, while also revealing the specific providers they use and prefer most.
Clinical logistics providers’ performance attributes evaluated by respondents include Full-service offering, Temperature management, On-time delivery, Biological sampling kit production, and many more.
Data include an in-depth analysis of 12 of the 31 featured clinical logistics providers, which include Almac, Catalent, ICON, NextPharma, Parexel, Patheon (including Fisher Clinical Services), PCI Pharma Services, PPD, Sharp Clinical Services, Ancillare, Biocair (a DDP Group company), Cardinal Health, CRYOPDP Couriers (formerly PDP Couriers), Marken (a UPS company), MNX Global Logistics, Ocasa, QuickSTAT (a Kuehne & Nagel Company), World Courier, Yourway Transport, DHL, FedEx (including TNT), UPS, DB Schenker, DSV (formerly DSV Panalpina), Expeditors, Keuhne & Nagel, Maersk, American Airlines Cargo, Delta Cargo, Lufthansa Cargo, and United Airlines Cargo.
For more information on ISR’s “Clinical Logistics Benchmarking” report, please visit ISR’s report page at https://research.isrreports.com/reportaction/2022-clinical-logistics-benchmarking/marketing
Brandon Allison
Industry Standard Research
+1 919-301-0106
brandona@isrreports.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn