Japan Vibration Monitoring Equipment Market Size to Garner USD 109.8 Million by 2027 – Astute Analytica

CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Japan Vibration Monitoring Equipment Market size was US$ 86.4 Mn in 2021 and the market is forecast to reach US$ 109.8 Mn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2027.
The vibration monitoring system is a combination of tools utilized to measure many parameters and spot changes in machines over time. From an industry perspective, vibration monitoring is crucial for both static and moving devices. Vibration analysis gives maintenance planners a head start and may prevent thousands of hours of labor.
Factors Affecting Market Growth
The accessibility of modern vibration monitoring equipment and the growing awareness of predictive maintenance are the main drivers of the market growth for vibration monitoring equipment in Japan. The use of vibration monitoring for predictive analysis aids manufacturers in raising output and maximizing operational effectiveness. Vibration data is routinely gathered in order to spot any irregular patterns that can point to machinery breakdown. Vibration sensors are being more widely used in a variety of industries in response to the demand for predictive and preventative maintenance.
The major aspects driving the vibration monitoring equipment market in Japan throughout the forecast period are the increasing awareness of vibration monitoring technologies and predictive maintenance in the cement, oil & gas, chemical and petrochemical, power, and automotive industries, as well as the rising the adoption of smart factories, rising HVAC demand, efforts to reduce plant operating expenses across various industrial disciplines, growth capital investments in various sector, and government initiatives. For instance, the goal of predictive maintenance carried out in the oil and gas sector is to boost asset productivity and profitability.
Furthermore, the availability of cutting-edge, cost-efficient vibration monitoring equipment that is coupled with direct connection protocols, quick processing capabilities, and automation software may support the market growth during the course of the projected period. For example, in Sept 2020, Shinkawa Electric Co. Limited revised the parameters of its CA-302 accelerometer. The gadget had an expansion in its operational temperature range and sensitivity faults. Such tactics support the market's expansion rate.
However, the limited availability of highly skilled staff may hinder the vibration monitoring equipment across the Japan market.
Impact Analysis of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the development of the Japan vibration monitoring equipment market. The pandemic has impacted the operation of the system's end-users, which has had a direct bearing on the market's growth. The interruption in the supply and demand for finished goods from across these industries has resulted in a significant decline in the operations of the energy and power, automotive, oil and gas, and mining sectors. As a result, the decline in manufacturing of vibration monitoring equipment has dropped in market share in Japan. In light of the COVID-19 outbreak's effects on the vibration monitoring equipment company, a significant decline in the market value of vibration monitoring equipment is predicted for 2020.
Segmentation Overview
In 2021, on the basis of components, the hardware segment acquired the highest share of 60% due to the ability to extract data from hardware components in order to implement predictive maintenance programs. In addition, in the hardware segment, the accelerometers segment accounted for a significant share of 35% of the market in 2021. However, the services segment will have the highest growth rate of 5% over the analysis period due to the rising trend for field services and professional consulting for complicated and in-depth equipment vibration issues.
In 2021, based on the monitoring process, the online segment dominated the Japan vibration monitoring equipment market and the segment is likely to witness the highest growth rate of 4.2% over the forecast period. Since it offers real-time plant data to operators, hence resulting in its increasing adoption compared to the portable vibration monitoring process.
In 2021, in terms of system, the embedded system segment had acquired a share of 55% in the market owing to their increased demand from sectors such as energy & power, oil & gas, metals & mining, and chemicals. On the other hand, the vibration analyzers segment will experience the highest annual growth rate during the projection years.
In 2021, on the basis of industry vertical, the energy and power segment led the Japan vibration monitoring equipment market and is likely to maintain an opportunity of around US$ 5 Million from 2022 to 2027. On the other hand, the oil and gas segment is likely to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 4.9% from 2022 to 2027 due to the rising demand for online vibration monitoring solutions in the oil & gas industry.
List of Companies
The leading key players profiled in the Japan vibration monitoring equipment market are:
Ametek Process Instruments
Cosmo Instruments Co. Ltd
Shinkawa Electric Co. Ltd.
Endress + Hauser AG
BD|SENSORS
Structural Vibration Solution A/S
Peritec Corporation
ACO Co., Ltd.
Ono Sokki Technology Inc.
Larson Davis PCB Piezotronics
Other Prominent Players
Segmentation Outline
The Japan vibration monitoring equipment market segmentation focuses on Components, Monitoring Process, Systems, and Industry Verticals.
By Component Segment
Hardware
o Accelerometers
o Proximity Probes
o Velocity Sensors
o Transmitters
o Others
Software
Services
By Monitoring Process Segment
Online
Portable
By System Segment
Embedded Systems
Vibration Meters
Vibration Analyzers
By Industry Vertical Segment
Energy & Power
Automotive
Chemicals
Oil & Gas
Metals & Mining
Aerospace & Defense
Marine
Pulp & Paper
Food & Beverages
