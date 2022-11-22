Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,051 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 305,484 in the last 365 days.

Presidential Election in Kazakhstan

Following the November 20 presidential elections, we look forward to working with President Tokayev and his government to advance our common objectives.  The United States also reiterates its unwavering support for Kazakhstan’s sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity, which has been the bedrock of our partnership for over 30 years.

The United States concurs with the preliminary findings of the OSCE Office of Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) observation mission to the presidential elections and welcomes their presence in Kazakhstan.  ODIHR found that, although the election day was calm and voting procedures largely followed, the election took place in the absence of meaningful political competition and continued limits on the freedoms of expression and peaceful assembly.  The United States calls on the Kazakhstani government to fully implement ODIHR’s recommendations for future elections, including upcoming parliamentary elections in 2023.

The United States supports the wide-ranging reforms proposed by President Tokayev earlier this year and the stated aims, including growing the private sector, demonopolizing the economy, and combating corruption, while strengthening checks and balances, the rule of law, and human rights protections.  The development of strong democratic institutions and of a vibrant civil society is critical to Kazakhstan fully realizing its goals.  We call on the government to fully implement these reforms for the benefit of all the people of Kazakhstan.

You just read:

Presidential Election in Kazakhstan

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.