Presidential Election in Kazakhstan

Following the November 20 presidential elections, we look forward to working with President Tokayev and his government to advance our common objectives. The United States also reiterates its unwavering support for Kazakhstan’s sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity, which has been the bedrock of our partnership for over 30 years.

The United States concurs with the preliminary findings of the OSCE Office of Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) observation mission to the presidential elections and welcomes their presence in Kazakhstan. ODIHR found that, although the election day was calm and voting procedures largely followed, the election took place in the absence of meaningful political competition and continued limits on the freedoms of expression and peaceful assembly. The United States calls on the Kazakhstani government to fully implement ODIHR’s recommendations for future elections, including upcoming parliamentary elections in 2023.

The United States supports the wide-ranging reforms proposed by President Tokayev earlier this year and the stated aims, including growing the private sector, demonopolizing the economy, and combating corruption, while strengthening checks and balances, the rule of law, and human rights protections. The development of strong democratic institutions and of a vibrant civil society is critical to Kazakhstan fully realizing its goals. We call on the government to fully implement these reforms for the benefit of all the people of Kazakhstan.