Twenty Students Awarded Saia Scholarships

/EIN News/ -- JOHNS CREEK, Ga., Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) is pleased to announce the names of 20 students who were awarded scholarships totaling $75,000 as part of the company’s annual scholarship program. Since its inception, the program has awarded $502,000 to 273 students, including this year’s recipients.

The following 10 students were awarded a $5,000 scholarship:

Chase Anderson of Greenville, North Carolina Alisa Sample of Suffolk, Virginia
Mia Guillen of Forney, Texas Norbert Krajewski of Inverness, Florida
Bailey Clark of Watauga, Texas Dyllan Tipton of Taylorsville, Kentucky
Kenechukwu Egbuonu of Grand Prairie, Texas Luisa Montelongo Amador of Dallas, Texas
Luke Syverud of Gurnee, Illinois Lance Munson of Muskego, Wisconsin

Another 10 students were awarded a $2,500 scholarship. They are:

 •  Kenneth Anderson of Canton, Ohio  •  Zoe McCord of Hermitage, Tennessee
 •  Jin Choi of Flowery Branch, Georgia  •  Emily Mocyk of Jordan, New York
 •  McKenna Gafford of Boise, Idaho  •  Bre Pitre of Houma, Louisiana
 •  Laila Garba of Indianapolis, Indiana  •  Juan Ramon of Laredo, Texas
 •  Devin Lipford of Bono, Arkansas  •  Angel Vega Jr. of Laveen, Arizona

“We are proud to present these extraordinary individuals with a scholarship this year as all are remarkable,” said Saia President and CEO Fritz Holzgrefe, “The applications the committee reviewed were excellent and highlighted each student’s tremendous academic achievements and work within their respective communities.”

Applications to the program are reviewed by a selection committee who evaluate each student’s academic achievement, essay quality, community service, leadership capabilities, communication skills and recommendation letters. The program is a tangible display of Saia’s core values and is designed to recognize the hard work of employees and their dependents as they pursue a college education.

About Saia, Inc.

Saia Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) offers customers a wide range of less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services. With headquarters in Johns Creek, Georgia, Saia LTL Freight operates 187 terminals across the country and employs over 12,000 people. Saia LTL Freight has been recognized by the American Trucking Associations Safety Management Council for its outstanding safety record as well as by the Environmental Protection Agency’s SmartWay program for its efforts to reduce its environmental impact. For more information on Saia Inc., visit saia.com.

For more information, contact:
Jeannie S. Jump
Saia Corporate Public Relations
Phone: 770-232-4069 · E-mail jjump@saia.com


Primary Logo

