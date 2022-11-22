CBM Plastics Enrolls with Voltus to Help Prevent Midwest Blackouts

CBM Plastics leverages its operational flexibility to enroll in demand response and support the reliability of the electric grid

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO and SPRINGFIELD, Ill., Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voltus, Inc. ("Voltus"), the leading distributed energy resource (DER) software platform, today announced that Illinois-based CBM Plastics, Inc. (CBM Plastics), has joined its portfolio of customers in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) market. In the midst of increasing energy prices and electric grid reliability concerns in MISO, companies like CBM Plastics enroll in demand response with Voltus to receive cash payments for agreeing to reduce a portion of their energy consumption in the face of rolling blackouts.



“CBM Plastics makes a commitment to its customers to provide the highest quality plastic production at the lowest possible price,” said Chad Yoder, General Manager at CBM Plastics. “As electricity prices and the likelihood of blackouts increase, our ability to keep that promise is jeopardized. By enrolling with Voltus, we are creating an extra revenue stream for our business while putting a sound operational plan in place that protects our equipment and product in the event of a power disruption, mitigating operational risk.”

“We admire CBM Plastics’ decision to enroll in demand response. Businesses can no longer afford to sit idle when the reliability of the electric grid in their communities is in jeopardy,” explains Gregg Dixon, Voltus CEO and Co-founder. “We call on all businesses served by MISO to enroll in these programs not merely for the sake of altruism, but to provide a sizable revenue opportunity for their business while supporting the reliability of their community’s power supply.”

In addition to plastics manufacturing, Voltus enrolls customers from nearly 50 industries in cash generating DER programs. For more information on how to enroll your business in these programs reach out to info@voltus.co , or register for Voltus’s webinar on December 6, 2022.

About CBM Plastics

From design and development, to delivery of finished parts, CBM Plastics works for you. We are committed to your success, whether your project is a simple mold and ship part, or one that requires assembly of multiple components. Our mission is to provide you with quality parts in a timely manner. Headquartered in Arthur, IL, CBM Plastics offers a single-house supplier experience with extensive fields of expertise and on-site equipment.

About Voltus

Voltus is the leading software technology platform connecting nearly 2,600 MW of distributed energy resources to electricity markets, delivering less expensive, more reliable, and more sustainable electricity. Our commercial and industrial customers and DER partners generate cash by allowing Voltus to maximize the value of their flexible load, distributed generation, energy storage, energy efficiency, and electric vehicle resources in these markets. To learn more, visit www.voltus.co.

Media Contact - Voltus

Mona Khaldi

press@voltus.co



