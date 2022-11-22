Long term evolution (LTE) Market Revenue, Major Players, Consumer Trends, Analysis & Forecast Till 2026 – IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Increased demands for high data usage has been acting as one of the major driving factor towards causing significant growth for long term evolution (LTE) market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Long term evolution (LTE) Market is forecast to reach $84.1 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 22.4% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026. Rising adoption of smartphones have been driving the need for higher internet connectivity, wireless broadband connectivity, particularly 4G wireless broadband technology, thus causing higher adoption for LTE services.

Increasing adoption of long term evolution due to increasing data usage in demanding applications along with public safety LTE networks demands have been fueling the growth of LTE market.

Moreover, rising adoption of various industry verticals towards improving communication standards within the organization as well as high investments towards research and development from telecom sector has been causing significant market growth. The replacement of GSM, CDMA and UMTS with LTE technology will be a major market driver.

Key Takeaways

1. Voice over LTE or VoLTE is expected to have a major market share during the forecast period 2021-2026 in the Long term Evolution (LTE) market owing to its high definition data and voice call facilities.

2. Key players such as Samsung and Huawei Technologies Co Ltd. are acting as major drivers towards boosting the growth of long term evolution services in APAC region.

3. Increasing demands towards public safety LTE along with growing adoption of LTE services due to increasing data usage demands are some of the major driving factors causing signifacant growth of long term evolution market.

Segment Analysis

Long Term Evolution (LTE) Market Segment Analysis – By Application: On the basis of application, the long term evolution (LTE) market has been segmented under VoLTE, Video on demand, Defense and Public safety, Surveillance and browsing and Others. With growing demands towards high internet connectivity as well as growing smartphone penetration, VoLTE application is anticipated to have a major share in the long term evolution market at 38.5% in 2020.

Usage of VoLTE services helps in eliminating the need for separate channels as it is capable of offering voice and data calls simultaneously. Moreover, major telecommunication companies such as Reliance and many others have been highly investing on improving the Volte service standards to gain more customers in the market. Since VoLTE helps the customers to have high definition voice quality, causing better conversations and helping businesses to stay connected, boosting their productivity.



Long Term Evolution (LTE) Market Segment Analysis – By Technology: On the basis of technology, the LTE market has been segmented into LTE-TDD, LTE-FDD and LTE Advanced. LTE Advanced Pro solutions are analyzed to witness a significant market growth over the forecast period 2021-2026 at 26.5%, due to its capability of optimizing network resources. Leveraging NFV technology can help the service providers to move network functions from dedicated appliances to generic servers with higher flexibility, thereby affecting its growth in the LTE Advanced Pro market.

Handling massive amounts of data eventually increases network capacity for the network operators, which can be addressed easily utilizing NFV. Deployment of NFV within LTE Advanced Pro systems also helps in reducing network congestion and enhancing large bandwidth requirements coupled with lower costs associated with network expansion. Moreover, NFV based implementation acts as a better alternative for networks handling high signalling trafffic as compared to SDN technology, thus creating a positive impact towards the market growth. Rising adoption of LTE advanced in place of GSM and UMTS will drive market growth.

Long Term Evolution (LTE) Market Segment Analysis – By Geography: Asia-Pacific is anticipated to have a major growth in the global Long term Evolution (LTE) market at 26.4% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026. Increasing smartphones user penetration and growing digitization have been helping towards significant growth for long term evolution market in the region. Moreover, growing urbanization along with rising growth of various industrial sectors has been fueling the growth for Long term Evolution (LTE) market in this region.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Long term evolution (LTE) Industry are -

1. Huawei Technologies Co Ltd.

2. Ericsson

3. Altacel-Lucent S.A.

4. Motorola Solutions Inc.

5. Samsung

