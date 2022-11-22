Tangential Flow Filtration Market Share Worth US$1.9 billion by 2027 - New Research Report by IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tangential Flow Filtration Market size is estimated to reach $1.9 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Tangential flow filtration (TFF), also termed Cross-flow filtration, is a technique of segregation extensively utilized in bio-pharmaceutical and food industries. Tangential flow filtration (TFF) is distinct from other filtration systems in which the liquid is moved onward parallel to the filter, instead of being thrust by way of a membrane perpendicularly which can congest the filter media. Conventionally, membrane filters have been performed by establishing a porous membrane perpendicularly across the path of a liquid mixture from which a chosen species is to be filtered. The fluid mixture runs by way of the membrane and the chosen species is detained by the membrane. Amid bacteria-size membranes, polyvinylidene difluoride (PVDF) membranes have demonstrated greater bacterial restoration, however lesser viral permeation effectiveness than polyethersulfone (PES) membranes, irrespective of surroundings and scales of TFF. Reverse Osmosis (RO) and Nanofiltration (NF) are kinds of TFF where very compact membranes are utilized to segregate salts and tiny molecules with molecular masses commonly lesser than 1500 Daltons from water or other solvents. Microfiltration (MF) is commonly utilized upstream in a restoration technique to segregate unbroken cells and a few cell debris/lysates from the remainder of the constituents in the feed stream.

Geographically, North America Tangential Flow Filtration Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the existence of leading players like Danaher and big pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries employing tangential flow filtration techniques like reverse osmosis in the North American region.

Tangential Flow Filtration Market growth is being driven by the proliferating development in the biopharmaceutical sector utilizing tangential flow filtration methods like reverse osmosis and the increasing financing by pharmaceutical firms. However, the great capital spend needed to install novel manufacturing facilities is one of the major factors hampering the growth of the Tangential Flow Filtration Market.

Tangential Flow Filtration Market Detailed Analysis on the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Tangential Flow Filtration Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

Tangential Flow Filtration Market Segment Analysis – By Product: The Tangential Flow Filtration Market based on the product can be further segmented into Single-use Tangential Flow Filtration Systems, Reusable Tangential Flow Filtration Systems, Membrane Filters, and Filtration Accessories. The Single-use Tangential Flow Filtration Systems Segment held the largest market share in 2021. This growth is owing to the increasing acceptance of single-use technologies attributed to their advantages like minimized cross-contamination, a boost in flexibility, and reduced process time together with increased application of techniques like microfiltration. Furthermore, the Reusable Tangential Flow Filtration Systems segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 12.9% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to its advantages like effortless utilization, accelerated application, and increased effectiveness in conjunction with the proliferating application of techniques like microfiltration.

Tangential Flow Filtration Market Segment Analysis – By Technology: The Tangential Flow Filtration Market based on technology can be further segmented into Ultrafiltration, Microfiltration, Reverse Osmosis, and Nanofiltration. The Microfiltration Segment held the largest market share in 2021. This growth is owing to the increased application of microfiltration in tangential flow filtration in an extensive series of uses like concentration and desalting of protein, peptide, and oligonucleotide solutions. Furthermore, the Reverse Osmosis segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to the surging application of reverse osmosis in the purification of water and its increased cost-effectiveness in comparison with conventional evaporation techniques.

Tangential Flow Filtration Market Segment Analysis – By Geography: The Tangential Flow Filtration Market based on geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. North America (Tangential Flow Filtration Market) held the largest share with 35% of the overall market in 2021. The growth of this region is owing to the heightening investments for the acceptance of progressive technologies and the increased application of tangential flow filtration techniques like reverse osmosis in the North American region. The boost in financing in R&D of different elementary technologies for biopharmaceutical industries is further propelling the growth of Tangential Flow Filtration in the North American region. Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific region is estimated to be the region with the fastest CAGR rate over the forecast period 2022-2027.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Tangential Flow Filtration Industry are -

1. GE Healthcare

2. Sartorius AG

3. Danaher

4. Novasep

5. Merck KgaA

