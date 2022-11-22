Streaming Analytics Market Revenue, Region & Country Share, Trends, Growth Analysis Till 2026 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Business productivity standards has been acting as one of the major driving factor towards the significant growth of streaming analytics market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Streaming Analytics market is forecast to reach $32.5 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 22.1% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026. Rising technological growth such as artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data Analytics, machine learning and others along with optimizing business productivity are acting as major drivers for streaming analytics market.

Adoption of streaming analytics has been rising highly due to its capabilities of offering faster and reliable data insights/trends on a real time basis, thus helping organizations to maintain their market positions. Moreover, rising automation across industries as well as growing demand towards real time data analysis is also propelling the demands towards streaming analytics market.

Key Takeaways

1. Cloud analytics is expected to have a significant market growth during the forecast period in streaming analytics due to its capabilities of providing much efficient and faster real time data analysis and management.

2. Key market players such as Microsoft Corporation and IBM Corporation have been helping towards significant market growth of streaming analytics in North America.

3. Rising technological advancements along with capability of optimizing business productivity standards are some of the major driving factors towards significant growth of streaming analytics market.

Segment Analysis

Streaming Analytics Market Segment Analysis – By Deployment Type: On the basis of deployment type, streaming analytics has been segmented under cloud and on=premises. Cloud analytics is anticipated to have a major growth in the streaming analytics market during the forecast period 2021-2026 at 27.9% CAGR. Deployment of cloud based analytics have been rising rapidly across major industries such as healthcare, Information technology and many others due to its capability of offering high scalability with efficient real time data analysis, thus increasing business productivity.



Streaming Analytics Market Segment Analysis – By Organization Size: The increasing demand for instant action on business events dynamic in nature has led to the rapid growth of the Streaming analytics market. Moreover, it has influenced large enterprises and small and medium business enterprises to embrace streaming analytics. SME in particular is set to grow at 28.5% CAGR through 2026. Conversely, due to lack of awareness about streaming analytics the growth of the market will be hampered in near future.

Streaming Analytics Market Segment Analysis – By Geography: North America has dominated the streaming analytics market in 2020 with a share of 37%. High investments towards research and development activities along with growing adoption of advanced technologies such as cloud, IoT, Artificial Intelligence, machine learning and many others have been fueling the market growth for streaming analytics in this region.

Presence of some key players such as Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation and IBM Corporation are acting as major drivers for the growth of streaming analytics market. Moreover, rising adoption of major industries such as healthcare, IT and telecom and many others towards efficient data analytics tools to improve their competitive edge are also causing a positive impact on the market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Streaming Analytics industry are -

1. IBM Corporation

2. Microsoft Corporation

3. Oracle Corporation

4. SAP SE

5. SAS Institute

