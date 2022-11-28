Forever Twilight: Never Forget the Lessons of 9/11
Do you believe in God? If not, you should come to NY and see the Freedom Tower. It will show you that God does exist and that love and good are unstoppable.
Trending Book Sold Over 100,000 Copies, Raising Thousands For A Good Cause
— David L. SUAREZ
Capturing the heart of New York following the September 11th attacks, Suarez showcased the multifaceted nature of The City That Never Sleeps in his bestselling book: Forever Twilight in New York. He notes that the book "...touches on and discusses multiple feelings we encounter and transforms us by possessing our behaviors and actions. Hate can be devastating and profoundly damaging, and 9/11 was an act of hate at the highest level that we'll never forget."
Forever Twilight seemingly touched the hearts and souls of every New Yorker, with copies being sold at a rapid pace, all in support of the Never Forget Fund. The thousands raised helped fund educational programs, ensuring that educators, law enforcement, military, intelligence professionals, and the general public can better understand and connect to the stories of 9/11.
The Gift That Keeps On Giving
Featuring a nameless character, Forever Twilight invites one to explore an unappreciated side of New York in over 230 pages. Striving to capture the city's soul, Suarez said: "New York is the place that will amaze you every time you are there. The buildings, people, lights, days and nights are profoundly unique." Written in multiple languages, New York is revealed through dramatic and unique angles. Each photo is fantastic, capturing something of the soul and energy that characterizes New York. "Creating this book was truly a spiritual experience," the author notes.
His passion for touching the hearts of New Yorkers through photography inspired Suarez to think outside of the box. Inspired by the book, the author created a line of beautiful print canvases to convey the message. "Books are wonderful mediums that silently communicate with people, but canvasses scream their message to whoever sees them," Suarez explained. He continues, "Art is such a visual and versatile medium; it imbues the room with the energy captured in it, and that is something special."
Everyone can now appreciate New York's haunting beauty and energy through easy-to-hang stretched canvases. Available in multiple sizes, these contemporary art showpieces effortlessly complement the trendiest of interiors and make stunning gifts. These showpieces include a free hanging template to enable art lovers to accurately and quickly line up multiple split panels. All pieces are shipped in strong custom protective packaging to ensure arrival at the buyer's home or office in pristine A1 condition.
For many younger people, 9/11 may feel like a distant topic, but the relatives of the 2996 people killed during the attacks will never forget the day the Twin Towers were razed. For this reason, the author has pledged a percentage of the proceeds will be donated to the Never Forget Fund, making the book and canvasses a gift that keeps on giving.
Getting to Know The Author
David L. Suarez has over a decade and a half of experience in entertainment finance, acquisitions, distribution, and executive film production, with significant projects distributed to domestic and international markets. His keen eye for detail and various business dealings helped to refine his naturally artistic vision, deepening his passion for people and stories. Just like the many older Americans who recall the events of 9/11 vividly, Suarez is one in a generation who vowed never to forget.
