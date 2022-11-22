RNA Interference Market Revenue, Region & Country Share, Trends, Growth Analysis Till 2027 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The use of RNAi in cancer therapy and molecular diagnosis has been the penultimate driving factor for the RNA Interference Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RNA Interference Market size is estimated to reach $45.2 billion by 2027. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 14.7% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. mRNA molecules have been the most utilized biochemical tool that has helped in the regulation of the predominant gene expression. The compendium, RNAi, which involves small RNAs, especially less than 30 bases helps in regulating the expression of a particular gene in a vast array of eukaryotic organisms. Primarily, RNAi was used to manipulate the gene expression in the Caenorhabditis elegans. Researchers have been undergoing studies to understand its multiplicative applications, and to date, RNAi can be successfully used in functional genomics, therapeutic interventions, agriculture or crop modifications, and various others. Additionally, it has been found that double stranded RNA was/is more potent and effective in producing interference than the individual strands.

Key Takeaways

Geographically, North America RNA Sequencing Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the increased government backing by way of funds for genomics research and progressive RNA Sequencing products involving RNA library preparation in the North American region.

RNA Sequencing Market growth is being driven by the benefits of RNA Sequencing involving RNA library preparation over traditional technologies and a boost in the count of RNA Sequencing grants. However, an efficient technique to normally isolate and process big counts of individual cells for in-depth sequencing and to do so quantitatively is one of the major factors hampering the growth of the RNA Sequencing Market.

RNA Sequencing Market Detailed Analysis on the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the RNA Sequencing Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

RNA Interference Market Segmentation Analysis- By Application: The RNA interference market based on application can be further segmented into Drug Discovery and Development, Therapeutics, Agricultural Crop Modifications, and Others. Therapeutics held a dominant market share in the year 2021. It is owing to the recent innovations, which have made it a popular alternative in the treatment of various diseases. Within the therapeutics, oncology, ocular disorders, hepatitis B and C, and various other neurological disorders can be ramified. Cancer, as governed by the WHO, is the second leading cause of death globally, and around 9.8 million deaths happened due to the said disease. The development of siRNA technology and its tolerance to nucleons helps in the development of non-viral vectors, which overcomes and facilitates its use in the therapeutic segments. Moreover, therapeutic segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 15.4% over the forecast period of 2022-2027.

RNA Interference Market Segmentation Analysis- By End-Users: The RNA interference market based on end-users can be further segmented into Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations, Academia and Research Centers, and Others. Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology companies held a dominant market share in the year 2021. It is owing to vast research being done by the following users. Moreover, predominant companies spent heavily in the period of 2022-2021. For example, Incyte spent $2.216 billion in 2020, which in the former year was $1.1 billion. Additionally, the predominant position was seen in number of employees being held in the R&D team. As for Incyte, 930worked in the R&D team out of 1773 employees. However, Contract Research Organizations are estimated to be the fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 15.6% over the forecast period of 2022-2027.

RNA Interference Market Segmentation Analysis- By Geography: The RNA Interference Market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. Geographically, North America’s RNAi market held a dominant market share of 34% over the other regions in the year 2021. It is owing to the region’s advanced outlook for developing technologically advanced and robust medical infrastructure. Moreover, countries like the US spends around $11582 per person, and has been seeing an increment allocation for healthcare budgets. It is owing to the rising focus of various countries to enhance their medical infrastructure, and fund projects which have the potential to reduce disease fatality. Furthermore, India saw a 137% increase in the budgetary allocation for its healthcare in 2021 from 2020.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the RNA Interference Industry are -

1. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

2. Arcturus Therapeutics

3. Arrowhead

4. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

5. Quark Pharmaceuticals Inc.

