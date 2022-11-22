Submit Release
Jacki Waitman Joins Qyral as Sales Operations and Support

Revolutionary skincare company has brought Jacki Waitman on board to implement the customer service process.

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Qyral has taken the next step in their customer centric mission by hiring Jacki Waitman as a key member of their customer support team. She will be helping to create the customer service experience for both consultants and customers. She has been working with company operations, sales, and marketing to lay the foundation for customer service processes.

“I’m excited to be here at the beginning and to be working with servant leaders who care and are personable. I love that there is flexibility which allows me to have a full time career and be present for my family.” says Jacki.

Jacki is no stranger to providing operational support for up and coming direct sales companies. She has managed support desk operations by creating and organizing the full customer support process and policies at new companies where nothing existed.

She adds, “I have over five years experience and have been involved in all areas from customer service, design, systems, logistics, events and more. I have met so many driven people from all over the world throughout those five years. It's a fun place to be.”

Qyral’s founder & CEO Hanieh Sigari knew Jacki would be a perfect fit for the company as soon as she met her, “I was introduced to Jacki through Wendy Lindahl, our director of sales. She had been looking for a new position and had experience in the customer service area, where we needed to get processes in place. That knowledge, plus her ability to be versatile, made it an easy decision to bring her on board.”

Jacki is already embracing her new role and is excited to see where it takes her, “The products are proving to be amazing. My skin feels very happy already. I’m looking forward to this journey and excited to see Qyral grow into a big happy family.”

About Qyral

At Qyral, our philosophy is to empower others through education. We believe if you buy nothing but learn something, we've done our job. With knowledge, you can make informed decisions about your skincare and health.

Contact Details:

Qyral, LLC
198 Barnard Ave.
San Jose, CA 95125

Olha Ivasiuk
Qyral, LLC
+1 855-496-0655
email us here

