Lemon Extract Market Size to Boost USD $3,700 million By 2026 | CAGR 6.1% - IndustryARC

Increasing demand of citrus flavor and rising consciousness about antibacterial properties of lemon extracts increases the growth of this Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Lemon Extract Market size is estimated to reach $3,700 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% over 2021-2026. Lemon extract is a type of citrus flavorant which is extracted from ripe lemons. The citrus flavors of lemon extract are used in various flavoring agents such as desserts, cakes, muffins and many more. The organic lemon extract is bold and pure which is taken from lemons. Lemon extract is also used in foods processing that helps to increase the shelf life and that helps to improves the availability of the seasonal fresh product. Citric acid are organic acid that is found in lemons and helps in reducing extent in urine. Growing consciousness about health among people and increasing demand of citrus flavors among people in various industries is the major factor driving the growth of this market.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Lemon Extract Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, in 2020, North America dominated the Lemon Extract Market owing to increasing intake of citrus based fruits such as lemon extract in food and beverage industry, increasing innovation in product and growing advancement in technology.

2. Growing consciousness about health among people and increasing demand of citrus flavors among people in various industries are likely to aid in the market growth of the Lemon Extract.

3. Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent manufacturers operating in the market will be provided in the Lemon Extract Market report.

4. High cost of raw materials is set to create hurdles for the Lemon Extract Market.

Segmental Analysis:

Lemon Extract Segment Analysis – By Product : The Lemon Extract Market based on Product can be further segmented into Organic, and Conventional. The Conventional segment is the major segment generating revenue in 2020.

Lemon Extract Segment Analysis – By Application : The Lemon Extract Market based on Application can be further segmented into Food and Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, and Cosmetic Industry. The Food and Beverages segment registers for the highest Lemon Extract market share in 2020.

Lemon Extract Segment Analysis – By Geography : North America dominated the Market with major share of 40% in 2020. This is owing to increasing intake of citrus based fruits such as lemon extract in food and beverage industry, increasing innovation in product and growing advancement in technology.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Lemon Extract Industry are -

1. Dohler GmbH

2. Nielsen-Massey Vanillas, Inc.

3. Archer Daniels Midland

4. McCormick & Company

5. The Spice Hunter

