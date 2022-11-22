Medical Lasers Market To Reach US$ 7.01 Billion by 2027 | CAGR of 10.80%

Medical Lasers Market

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Medical Lasers Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global medical lasers market size reached a value of US$ 3.70 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 7.01 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.80% during 2022-2027.

Medical lasers are non-invasive methods used to treat tissue using an intense light source. They rely on non-ionizing radiation to minimize blood loss, decrease postoperative discomfort and reduce the chances of wound infection while offering rapid healing without scarring or discoloration. They are mainly adopted for treating and diagnosing numerous ailments and are subject to photochemical, photoablation, and photothermal reactions. They are used across hospitals and specialized clinics in numerous medical applications, including dermatology, cancer therapy, cardiovascular treatment, ophthalmology, and dentistry. They also assist in cosmetic surgery to remove tattoos, scars, stretch marks, sunspots, wrinkles, birthmarks, and spider veins or hair.

Request Free Sample Report (Exclusive Offer on this report): https://www.imarcgroup.com/medical-lasers-market/requestsample

Medical Lasers Market Trends:

The increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures among individuals is driving the global market. Moreover, the growing popularity of aesthetic surgeries and the emergence of numerous sophisticated therapies for acne and scar reduction are fuelling the demand for medical lasers. Furthermore, continuous developments in laser-assisted devices that aid in reducing the risk of post-procedural complications are contributing to its overall growth. Along with this, several major companies are focussing on introducing new low-level green lasers for body fat reduction due to the escalating preference for lean body is impacting the market growth favorably. The market is further driven by other factors, such as continuous advancements in photonics, the widespread integration of revolutionary technologies with medical lasers and the emerging healthcare industry.

Ask Analyst for Instant Discount and Download Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/medical-lasers-market

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

• Artivion Inc

• Bausch Health Companies Inc

• BIOLASE Inc

• Boston Scientific Corporation

• Cutera Inc

• Ellex Medical Lasers (Lumibird Medical)

• IRIDEX Corporation

• Koninklijke Philips N.V

• Lumenis Ltd

• Novartis AG

• PhotoMedex Inc

• Syneron Medical Ltd

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

• Surgical

• Cosmetic

• Dental

• Others

Breakup by Product Type:

• Solid-State Laser Systems

o Holmium Yttrium Aluminum Garnet Laser (Ho:Yag) Systems

o Erbium Yttrium Aluminum Garnet Laser (Er:Yag) Systems

o Neodymium Yttrium Aluminum Garnet Laser (Nd:Yag) Systems

o Potassium Titanyl Phosphate Laser Systems

o Alexandrite Laser Systems

o Ruby Laser Systems

• Gas Laser Systems

o CO2 Laser Systems

o Argon Laser Systems

o Krypton Laser Systems

o Metal Vapor (Copper and Gold) Laser Systems

o Helium-Neon (He-Ne) Laser Systems

o Excimer Laser Systems

• Dye Lasers Systems

• Diode Laser Systems

Breakup by Application:

• Ophthalmology

• Dermatology

• Gynecology

• Dentistry

• Urology

• Cardiovascular

• Others

Breakup by End User:

• Hospitals

• Specialty Clinics

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Browse More Research Reports:

• https://www.imarcgroup.com/industrial-rubber-market

• https://www.imarcgroup.com/drones-market

• https://www.imarcgroup.com/metal-finishing-chemicals-market

• https://www.imarcgroup.com/airway-management-devices-market

• https://www.imarcgroup.com/oncology-biosimilars-market

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.