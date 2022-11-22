Submit Release
Sow a Seed gathers momentum

Monday, 22 November 2022

THE Sow a Seed mentoring program which began in 2018 continues to gain momentum with the signing of another 14 mentors today for the Fiji Corrections Service.

Commissioner Commander Francis Kean says the programme aims to provide the much-needed parental guidance, love, and care to the young inmates who had missed this growing up.

Commander Kean says this is a mammoth task that requires a collective effort from everyone.

“The work in corrections, those of us in uniforms and some civilian staff, the professional psychologist and counselors, our chaplain, doctors and nurses, we cannot do this alone. The work of rehabilitation of our young kids here today is a mammoth task. A whole of nation effort is required.”

 He was also happy to share with the new mentors that the FCS had just signed with the eighth Province recently to setup a CARE Committee for Nadroga/Navosa.

“So these are part and parcel of the other kinds of programs that run concurrently with yours, but for me personally this Sow a Seed is very important because the impact is much more personal and attends to the need of those under our care.”

Kean reminded the young inmates that they are fortunate to be selected for this programme and not to waste this opportunity to have a second chance in life.

Since its inception in 2018, 23 mentees have been part of the FCS Sow A Seed programme and have progressively pursued other interests in life. None have re-committed or returned to prison.

The Sow a Seed Program has been an effective tool for instilling and equipping basic mentoring skills in the mentees.

“These are young kids who have not had that motherly or fatherly guidance in their lives to help them make decisions, so we hope to fill that gap with this program and help set them up for a second shot in life.”

You just read:

