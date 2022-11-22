Polybutadiene Market Size Expected to Hit US$ 6.37 Billion Growth By 2027 | CAGR 4.30%

Global Polybutadiene Market Report 2022-2027

The global polybutadiene market size reached US$ 4.88 Billion in 2021. By 2027, It will reach US$ 6.37 Billion, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.30% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group has recently released a new research study titled “Polybutadiene Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2022-2027”, offers a detailed analysis of the market drivers, segmentation, growth opportunities, trends, and competitive landscape to understand the current and future market scenarios.

What is the projected market size & growth rate of the polybutadiene market?

The global polybutadiene market reached a value of US$ 4.88 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 6.37 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.30% during 2022-2027.

What is polybutadiene?

Polybutadiene represents a synthetic elastomer or rubber formed by radical polymerization of multiple butadiene monomers to make a long polymer chain molecule. It can be categorized into several product types, such as high cis polybutadiene, low cis polybutadiene, high trans polybutadiene, etc. These polybutadiene products have excellent resistance to abrasion, ensure high elasticity, reduce heat buildup, and lower hysteresis loss. They are even used as an additive to improve the impact resistance of plastics, including polystyrene, high-impact polystyrene (HIPS), and acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS). As a result, polybutadiene rubber variants find extensive applications in numerous sectors, such as tire, automotive, chemical, industrial rubber manufacturing, and more.

Impact of COVID-19:

What are the major market drivers in the polybutadiene market?

The elevating sales of vehicles across the globe and the growing demand for high-performance tires are among the key factors driving the polybutadiene market. Additionally, the escalating product adoption in the automobile industry to manufacture gaskets, belts, inner tubes of hoses, etc., owing to their resistance to low temperatures, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor.

Furthermore, the expanding construction sector and the increasing usage of polystyrene plastics as an insulated panel system for roofs, walls, and concrete floors in commercial and residential buildings are also positively influencing the global market. Apart from this, the rising need for an alternative to natural rubber in the production of golf ball cores and for encapsulating electronic assemblies to provide enhanced electrical resistivity is also expected to catalyze the polybutadiene market in the coming years.

Report Segmentation:

The report has been segmented the market into following categories:

Breakup by Product:

• High Cis Polybutadiene

• Low Cis Polybutadiene

• High Trans Polybutadiene

• High Vinyl Polybutadiene

Breakup by Type:

• Solid Polybutadiene Rubber

• Liquid Polybutadiene Rubber

Breakup by Industry Vertical:

• Tire

• Automotive

• Chemical

• Industrial Rubber Manufacturing

• Others

Breakup by Geography

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

List of Major Key Players:

• Evonik Industries AG (RAG-Stiftung)

• JSR Corporation

• Kumho Petrochemical Co. Ltd.

• Kuraray Co. Ltd.

• Lanxess AG

• Nippon Soda Co. Ltd.

• Reliance Industries Limited

• Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (Aramco Chemicals Company)

• Synthomer PLC

• Synthos (Ftf Galleon S.A.)

• UBE Corporation

• Versalis (Eni S.p.A.).

