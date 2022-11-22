Digestive Health Supplements Market Growth Analysis, Latest Trends and Business Opportunities 2022 to 2026

Digestive Health Supplements Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company's "Digestive Health Supplements Global Market Report 2022” forecasts the digestive health supplements market is expected to grow from $12.74 billion in 2021 to $13.97 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The digestive health supplements market is expected to grow to $20.13 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%.

The rising prevalence of digestive diseases is expected to propel the growth of the digestive health supplement market going forward.

Digestive Health Supplements Market Trends

Product innovation is the key trend gaining popularity in the digestive health supplements market. Major companies operating in the market are introducing technological innovations such as new ingredients and exploring innovative administration forms to cater to the needs of various age groups to sustain their position in the market.

Digestive Health Supplements Market Overview

The digestive health supplements market consists of sales of digestive health supplement products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to treat problems related to the digestive system in human beings. Digestive health supplements refer to the supplements that help keep the gut healthy, function, and balance bacteria of the many parts of the gastrointestinal tract.

Digestive Health Supplements Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Segmentation

• By Product: Prebiotics, Probiotics, Enzymes, Fulvic Acid, Other Product

• By Form: Capsules, Tablets, Powders, Liquids, Other Form

• By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Store, Specialty Store, Pharmacies, E-Commerce, Other Distribution Channels

• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major market players such as Amway Corp, Bayer AG, Pfizer Inc, NOW Foods, Alimentary Health Limited, Nestle, Nutricia, Lonza, Nature’s Bounty, Garden of Life, Zenwise, OLLY Public Benefit Corporation, BASF SE, Herbalife International, and GlaxoSmithKline PLC.

