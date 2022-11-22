Containerboard Market to Reach US$256.2 Billion by 2027: IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

the rapidly growing food & beverage and textile sector is having a significant influence on Containerboard Market demand growth

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Containerboard Market size is estimated to reach US$256.2 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Containerboard or corrugated case material is a type of paperboard made from wood fiber or recycled paper which is used in making packaging materials such as cardboard & corrugated boxes. The lightweight, high versatility and durable nature of containerboard are driving its demand for packaging applications in major sectors such as food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics & personal care and electrical & electronics, which has influenced the Containerboard Market. Growing demand for poultry products such as broiler chicken has increased the production level of such items. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Containerboard Market highlights the following areas -

1. Asia-Pacific dominated the Containerboard Market owing to the rapidly growing food & beverage and textile sector in the region which is having a significant influence on its market demand in the region.

2. The growing demand for and consumption of electronic items such as smartphones and television owing to rapid urbanization and improvement in living standards has increased the usage of containerboard in the electrical & electronics sector for packaging applications, thereby positively impacting the containerboard industry outlook.

3. The growing fluctuations in the raw material price can restrain the production volume of containerboard, thereby negatively impacting its market growth as well as Containerboard Market size during the forecast period.



Segmental Analysis:

1. Recycled paper held the largest share in the Containerboard Market share in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Cardboard and corrugated boxes made from recycled paper are more eco-friendly, require less energy during manufacturing and decrease solid waste disposal in comparison to virgin corrugates.

2. Asia-Pacific held the largest share in the Containerboard Market share in 2021 up to 39.7%. The high applicability of corrugated case material for packaging application in major end-users such as food & beverage and textile is fueling its demand in the region. Growing investments and favorable government policies have resulted in the rapid growth of these sectors.

3. The Food & beverage sector held the largest share in the Containerboard Market share in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Corrugated case material owing to its higher strength and durability is used as corrugated boxes and cardboard for packaging applications in the food & beverage sector.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Containerboard Industry are -

1. Mondi Group

2. SCG Packaging Public Company

3. Smurfit Kappa

4. Oji Fiber Solutions

5. WestRock Company



