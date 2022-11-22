TheraBox Now Recruiting New Vendors

TheraBox, the unique way to inspire happier lives with joy-boosting activities and thoughtful wellness products, is expanding.

SANTA ANA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TheraBox, the unique and popular monthly self-care subscription concept, focused on inspiring happier lives, is now recruiting new vendors.

“If you supply consciously crafted, natural, organic, artisan, or unique lifestyle products that would fit well in TheraBox, we invite you to join us,” said the innovative Ting Jiang, CEO, and founder of TheraBox.

Regarding the experience of vendors who have joined TheraBox, one vendor said, "I love working with TheraBox and Ting! Out of all the subscription boxes we’ve worked with (including the bigger ones), we’ve seen the best ROI with TheraBox. Many customers have emailed us personally to let us know they discovered (and loved!) our brand through TheraBox. TheraBox members are very engaged, and we notice increased traction both in sales and social media after our features. Excited for more partnerships to come.”

But that is not all. A second vendor added, “My entire team and I are happy with the wonderful responses we are constantly receiving from Therabox subscribers. One of the best parts of our collaboration has been that the subscribers are reaching out to tell us how much they love the brand not just the product. We do not doubt that they will enjoy finding our Panol Spray and Hair Treatment Spray in your upcoming boxes."

The TheraBox mission is solid and focused: to inspire happier lives through practical joy-boosting activities and thoughtful products to achieve a purposeful and inspirational life. Each TheraBox contains a happiness-boosting activity (inspired by research in mindfulness, psychology, and neuroscience to rewire the brain for more joy and positivity) and eight natural, organic, and feel-good wellness products like aromatherapy, clean beauty, and skincare.

Originally, TheraBox was created as the ultimate self-care box, to keep those happy neurons firing and make self-care a little easier and more accessible for today’s busy people. TheraBox aims to inspire happier lives through practical joy-boosting activities and thoughtful self-care products. The company believes self-care equals self-love.

For more information, please visit mytherabox.com/about-us and https://mytherabox.com/blogs/therabox-blog

