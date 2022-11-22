At 10.6 % CAGR, Special Graphite Market Size Worth USD 1.3 Billion by 2027: IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Special Graphite Market is hugely driven by the industrial development in many developing countries across the globe.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Special Graphite Market size is expected to be valued at US$1.3 billion by the end of the year 2027 and is set to grow at a CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period from 2022-2027. The increase in the demand for lithium-ion battery as graphite is a safe and reliable material that provides sufficient energy density for many portable power applications like mobile phones, laptops and others is driving the special graphite market. Other various types of special graphite such as extruded graphite, molded graphite and isotropic graphite is widely used in the electrical & electronics industry and automobile industry, which is hugely driving the special graphite market. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Special Graphite Market highlights the following areas -

1. Asia-Pacific market held the largest share in the special graphite market owing to industrial development in the Asia-Pacific countries like India, China and Japan coupled with the growth of the automobile industry and electrical and electronics industry.

2. The increase in the demand for lithium-ion battery from the automobile industry, electrical industry and other uses like power consumption is driving the special graphite market.

3. Special graphite is extensively used in the electrical and electronics industry for the manufacture of semiconductors and integrated circuit of various electronic devices.

4. Though the special graphite market witnessed a decline in the growth during the COVID-19 pandemic in the beginning of the year 2020, but is set to grow in the coming months of the year 2021.



Segmental Analysis:

1. Isotropic Graphite held the largest share of 34% in the special graphite market in the year 2021. Isotropic graphite are made with micro particles and isotropic structures which helps in providing a stable and tighter properties to the product. Isotropic graphite possess high reliability, ultra heat resistance, chemical resistance and enhanced electrical conductivity which makes isotropic graphite a most preferred type of special graphite in many key-use industries such as electrical & electronics industry and automobile industry.

2. Asia-Pacific region held the largest share of 44% in the special graphite market in the year 2021. The rapid growth of key-use industries such as electronics & electrical industry and automobile industry in countries like India and China coupled with the increase in the population is driving the special graphite market in the Asia Pacific region.

3. Semi-conductors segment held the largest share of 36% in the special graphite market in the year 2021. The increase in the use of special graphite in semi-conductors is driving the demand for special graphite from the semi-conductors segment in the market.

4. Automobile industry held the largest share of 40% in the special graphite market in the year 2021. Special graphite is used in various parts of automobile components ranging from battery, brake lines, brake shoes. Special graphite are especially used in electrical vehicles, for its battery and many other components.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Special Graphite Industry are -

1. Graphite India Ltd.

2. Tokai Carbon Co. Ltd.

3. Toyo Tanso Co. Ltd.

4. Fangda Carbon New Material Co. Ltd.

5. SGL Group



