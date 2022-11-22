Calcium Borate Market size is estimated to reach a value of US$427.3 million by the end of 2027 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Calcium Borate Market size is estimated to reach a value of US$427.3 million BY 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period of 2022-2027.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Calcium Borate market size is estimated to reach a value of US$427.3 million by the end of 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period of 2022-2027. Calcium Borate also called Gerstley borate is a chemical compound having a bluish-white crystal appearance that either occurs naturally as a ulexite mineral or is prepared by reacting calcium metal with boric acid. The thermal, flammability and anti-corrosive properties of the compound and its high applicability in flame retardants, reinforced plastics, binder, tiles and glass is driving its demand in sectors such as automotive, agriculture and construction. Factors such as bolstering growth in automotive production, increase in fertilizer consumption, high consumption of semiconductors and rapid increase in construction activities is driving the growth of the calcium borate industry. The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the activities of major end users of calcium borate such as automotive, building & construction and agriculture resulting in a decrease in its market demand, thereby negatively impacting the calcium borate market share.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Calcium Borate market highlights the following areas -

1. Asia-Pacific dominates the calcium borate industry, owing to the rapid increase in automotive production and undertaking of various commercial projects which is influencing the demand for calcium borate in the region.

2. The growing consumption of epoxy molding compounds in the electrical & electronics and the automotive sector has accelerated the usage and demand of calcium borate thereby positively impacting the calcium borate industry outlook.

3. The growing price of hydrochloric acid which has major usage in preparing calcium borate can hamper the production volume of calcium borate, thereby negatively impacting the calcium borate market size during the forecast period.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Calcium Borate Market Segment Analysis – by Type : Natural type held the largest share in the Calcium Borate market share in 2021 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Calcium borate occurs naturally as ulexite and colemanite mineral and unlike the synthetic type which is made in laboratories using inorganic acid like boric acid, the natural type has rich electrical and mechanical properties.

2. Calcium Borate Market Segment Analysis – by End-use Industry : The building & Construction sector held the largest share in the Calcium Borate market share in 2021 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period of 2022-2027. Calcium or Gerstley borate due to its flammability and anti-corrosive properties are used as flame retardant on construction materials and it has high applicability in making ceramic tiles that are used in flooring. The rapid development in the construction sector on account of fueling construction activities and growing investments in the sector.

3. Calcium Borate Market Segment Analysis – by Geography : Asia-Pacific held the largest share in the Calcium Borate market share in 2021 up to 42%. The fueling demand for calcium borate in the major end-users such as automotive and building & construction is having a significant influence on its growth in the region. These major sectors due to rapid urbanization, favoring government policies and growing FDIs have shown significant growth.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Calcium Borate industry are:

1. AkzoNobel

2. Clariant AG

3. Shengtai Chemical

4. Bayer Material Science

5. Du Pont De Nemours

