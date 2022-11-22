PDF.co Plugins for Airtable Published to the Marketplace
EINPresswire.com/ -- ByteScout, the provider of solutions, APIs, and on-premise tools for automated data extraction, has recently released new PDF.co plugins for Airtable. PDF.co users can now get complete use of this new integration with the leading platform.
PDF.co is an API (application programming platform) for PDF, barcodes, data extraction, and transformation. Airtable is a popular platform for building collaborative applications.
This partner offering extends the existing ByteScout portfolio of cloud and on-premise tools including PDF.co Web API, on-premise self-hosted API Server, dedicated API Server, and low-level SDK for rapid automation in data extraction, processing, and transformation.
SECURE, SCALABLE, AND FULLY AUTOMATED PDF MANIPULATION SOLUTION THAT CAN BE USED AS AN API PLATFORM OR A PLUGIN.
The new PDF.co Airtable Plugins are ready and published to the marketplace:
- PDF.co PDF Generator: generates PDFs from Airtable table fields;
- PDF.co PDF Filler: fills PDF with text objects from your table records;
- PDF.co PDF Merger: merges all documents from attachment and URL fields into a PDF document.
The PDF.co and Airtable plugins are now available for setup & usage. PDF.co provides detailed tutorials and demo guides as well as a friendly and helpful support team.
The new PDF.co and Airtable integration allows:
- generating custom documents from PDF forms or templates,
- merging PDF files,
- filling out PDF forms, and adding text, images, and links to input PDF templates.
As ByteScout continues to expand its technology portfolio, integration with other leaders in the RPA and business automation space is inevitable. PDF.co can be used as a standalone API platform or via plugins and integrations for Zapier, Integromat, UiPath, Blue Prism, Automation Anywhere, and via 300+ other platforms.
ABOUT BYTESCOUT
ByteScout provides data extraction solutions for companies of every size from small businesses to Fortune 500 companies in the Insurance, Risk Management, and Banking industries since 2006. Offerings include on-demand API, on-premise Enterprise API Server, and low-level on-premise Software Development Kits (SDK). Enterprise customers are also provided with on-premise solutions ensuring secure and privacy-friendly data processing.
