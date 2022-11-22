CCTV Market Revenue to Hit $15.2 Billion by 2027 | witnessing a CAGR of 14.2%

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The construction segment in the CCTV market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 15.3% during the forecast period.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that CCTV Market is estimated to reach $15.2 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR 14.2% from 2022 to 2027. Increasing number of commercial buildings and small and medium enterprises are strengthening the deployment of CCTVs in these sectors, owing to security and surveillance applications. Due to development in cloud services and networking technology particularly network attached storage, digital video recorders, IP omnidirectional cameras are becoming affordable for some major segments in video surveillance market. The report offers an extensive analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the CCTV Market highlights the following areas –

• The adoption of surveillance cameras for security in BFSI buildings, electric grids, malls, metro stations and others has raised the requirement for CCTVs in such infrastructure.

• In February 2018, Arlo Technologies, Inc. declared its partnership with Eagle Eye Networks with plans to launch a unique commercial video surveillance technology that support wired and wireless IP security devices.

Segmental Analysis:

CCTV Market Segment Analysis - By Pixel Resolution:

3.1 to 5.0 megapixels segment generated a revenue of $5.8 billion in 2021, and is projected to grow with a CAGR of 14.6% during the forecast period. This category supports H.264 Zip+ technology, which reduces the bandwidth and increases around 50% of storage space, making it suitable for indoor and outdoor applications such as in governmental infrastructure, offices, educational facilities and retail stores for Point of Sale (POS) monitoring.

CCTV Market Segment Analysis - By Application:

The rapidly growing population which is projected to be $8.6 billion by 2030 by the United Nations, will enable real-estate industry to observe a disruptive growth. The Commercial constructions such as office and retail buildings are growing in countries like the U.S. and India.

CCTV Market Segment Analysis - By Geography:

North America is the leading region in CCTV Market, where the U.S. is the major contributor, owing to increased demand for small installations and advanced workplace surveillance, which simultaneously drives demand for the CCTV market.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Large CCTV Industry are -

1. Samsung

2. Sanyo

3. Honeywell

4. FLIR

5. Sony

