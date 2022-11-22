Podcasting Market Analysis 2022 | Industry Size, Growth, Leading Players and Upcoming Trends by 2027

The easy accessibility of this service during transit, walking, gardening, exercising, or cleaning is among the primary factors driving the podcasting market.

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Podcasting Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the global podcasting market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 27.12% during 2022-2027. Podcasting refers to a service where a user can either stream online files via subscription or download them to a portable device, such as a Personal Digital Assistant (PDA) or Portable Media Player (PMP). As it provides flexible delivery of audio learning resources, it is widely used in educational learning and teaching across the globe. Podcasts can be categorized into various genres, including news and politics, sports, comedy, society and culture, etc., and are available in interviews, panels, solo, conversational, and repurposed formats. In addition, several brands are adding this section to their blogs and other social channels to increase website traffic, deliver interactive content, and enhance search engine optimization (SEO) opportunities.

Podcasting Industry Trends:

The easy accessibility of this service during transit, walking, gardening, exercising, or cleaning is among the primary factors driving the podcasting market. Besides this, the rising dependence on smartphones, the high penetration of the internet, and the escalating demand for e-learning solutions are further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the growing popularity of podcasting in the business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-commerce (B2C) segments to target a wider audience and build a brand image is also catalyzing the global market. Apart from this, the elevating requirement for this service across various sectors, such as retail, energy, automotive, telecommunication, banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), technology, and healthcare to recruit employees, demonstrate knowledge, and showcase expertise is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the increasing need for this streaming by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), as it is inexpensive, easy to use, and offers a high return on investment (ROI), is expected to bolster the podcasting market in the coming years.

Podcasting Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the podcasting market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Amazon.com Inc.

• Apple Inc.

• Entercom Communications Corp.

• iHeartMedia Inc.

• Liberated Syndication Inc.

• Pandora Media LLC (Sirius XM Holdings Inc.)

• Podbean Tech LLC

• SoundCloud Ltd.

• Spotify AB

• TuneIn Inc.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global podcasting market based on genre, format and region.

Breakup by Genre:

• News and Politics

• Society and Culture

• Comedy

• Sports

• Others

Breakup by Format:

• Interviews

• Panels

• Solo

• Repurposed Content

• Conversational

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America

• Asia-Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

This report can serve as an excellent guide for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists and all those who are planning to foray into the market in any form.

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

