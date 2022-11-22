Synthetic Latex Polymers Market size is estimated to reach US$41.6 billion by 2027 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Synthetic Latex Polymers Market size is estimated to reach US$41.6 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period 2022-2027.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Synthetic Latex Polymers Market size is estimated to reach US$41.6 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Synthetic latex is an aqueous dispersion of petroleum polymers. It is a synthetic substance that has high strength, flexibility and water resistance qualities. Synthetic latex polymers such as vinyl acetate ethylene, styrene acrylics, styrene-butadiene, acrylic and more ensure superior crack resistance, abrasion resistance and better aging characteristics. As a result, synthetic latex polymers are often utilized in various end-use industries, including paper and paperboard, construction and more. The booming automotive industry is the primary factor driving the synthetic latex polymers market size growth. Moreover, the surging building and construction activities at the global level are accelerating the demand for building materials. This, in turn, is driving the synthetic latex polymers market growth. However, in 2020, the Covid-19 pandemic negatively impacted the synthetic latex polymers industry growth because there was a temporary halt in the production activities related to paper, construction material and others. In 2021, the governments encouraged the surge in production activities. As a result, the surge in production activities benefited the synthetic latex polymers industry growth.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Synthetic-Latex-Polymers-Market-Research-500221

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Synthetic Latex Polymers market highlights the following areas -

1. Asia-Pacific dominated the Synthetic Latex Polymers Market, owing to the automotive industry growth in the region. According to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM), in 2021, the total number of cars manufactured in China was 26,082,000, an increase of 2.4% over 2020.

2. The crucial determinants such as increasing disposable income, surging demand for commercial space and others are driving the growth of building and construction activities. This factor is accelerating market growth.

3. Styrene acrylics are being used more often in binders and roof coatings. As a result, the surging adoption of styrene acrylics is benefiting the market growth.

4. However, the fluctuations in the raw materials prices of Synthetic Latex Polymers may restrict the market growth during the forecast period of 2022-2027.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=500221

Segmental Analysis:

1. Synthetic Latex Polymers Market Segment Analysis – by Application : The paints & coatings segment held the significant Synthetic Latex Polymers Market share in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period 2022-2027. The crucial properties of synthetic latex polymers such as vinyl acetate ethylene, styrene acrylics, and more include their high gel content, high molecular weight, high cohesive strength, strong self-tack and more.

2. Synthetic Latex Polymers Market Segment Analysis – by End-use Industry : The automotive segment held the largest Synthetic Latex Polymers Market share in 2021 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Synthetic latex polymers are employed in the automotive industry for the treatment of cord and fabric in high-performance belts. The increasing purchasing power of people, growth of the logistics industry and others are the crucial determinants driving the growth of the automotive industry.

3. Synthetic Latex Polymers Market Segment Analysis – by Geography : Asia-Pacific is the dominating region as it held the largest Synthetic Latex Polymers Market share in 2021 up to 48.1%. The surge in the sectoral growth of the Asia-Pacific countries is due to the expansion of the various industries, including automotive, building & construction and more. The key variables such as the rapid phase of industrialization, increasing consumer income, and others are the vital factors driving the automotive industry growth in Asia-Pacific.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Synthetic Latex Polymers industry are:

1. Apcotex Industries Limited

2. Arkema Group

3. BASF SE

4. Dow

5. Jubilant

Click on the following link to buy the Synthetic Latex Polymers Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=500221

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Related Reports:

A. Specialty Polymers Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/11665/specialty-polymers-market.html

B. Styrene Butadiene Latex Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/17711/styrene-butadiene-latex-market.html

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062