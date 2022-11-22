Polypropylene Catalyst Market size is forecast to reach US$2.1 billion by 2027 -IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Polypropylene Catalyst Market size is forecast to reach US$2.1 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during 2022-2027.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The polypropylene catalyst market size is forecast to reach US$2.1 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during 2022-2027. Polypropylene catalyst is used in the manufacturing of polypropylene which finds its wide application in several end-use industries. Polypropylene is a crystalline thermoplastic used extensively in the automobile industry for manufacturing various automobile components mostly through injection molding. The automobile industry is booming globally and this will increase the requirement of polypropylene catalysts in the manufacturing of polypropylene for the automobile sector and will drive the growth of the market in the forecast period. For instance, as per the data by the European Automobile Manufacturers Association, in October 2021, electrically-chargeable cars registration surged in the European Union as battery-electric cars and plug-in hybrids nearly doubled their market share in the third quarter of 2021, accounting for 9.8% and 9.1%, respectively, of the market. Furthermore, polypropylene catalyst is extensively associated with the consumer electronics industry as polypropylene is used in various parts of consumer electronic products. The demand for consumer electronics is booming globally and this, in turn, will drive the growth of the market in the forecast period. For instance, according to the July 2021 data by China.org.cn, consumer electronics export witnessed a growth trajectory for 12 months in a row. Gas-phase is projected to witness the highest demand as this process eliminates the need to remove atactic polypropylene. Strict regulations regarding the use of phthalate-based catalysts might hamper the growth of the market in the forecast period.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Polypropylene Catalyst Market market highlights the following areas -

1. Ziegler natta is leading the polypropylene catalyst market. It is cost-effective and offers controlled production of polypropylene which makes it a suitable choice in the market.

2. The automotive industry will drive the growth of the market in the forecast period. As per the statistics by European Automobile Manufacturers Association, registrations in the passenger cars segment surged by +10.4% in July 2021 compared to the registrations done in July 2020.

3. The Asia Pacific region will witness the highest demand for polypropylene catalyst in the forecast period owing to the region’s booming automobile sector. As per the August 2020 data by the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, the automobile sector is projected to stay on a progressive track in China and New Energy Vehicles segment is anticipated to witness the highest demand in the coming years. This massive boost in the region’s automobile sector will increase the demand for polypropylene catalyst.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Polypropylene Catalyst Market - By Type : Ziegler natta dominated the polypropylene catalyst market in 2021 and is growing at a CAGR of 5.6% in the forecast period. The high demand for this type of catalyst is attributed to its cheaper cost compared to its counterparts. The ziegler natta catalyst provides better morphology control during the polymerization process involved in the manufacturing of polypropylene.

2. Polypropylene Catalyst Market - By Manufacturing Process : The gas-phase process dominated the polypropylene catalyst market in 2021. This process helps in the production of high-quality polypropylene compared to other manufacturing processes. Moreover, the gas-phase process ensures minimal residual polypropylene and doesn’t require the hand-operated removal of catalyst residues or atactic polypropylene. These excellent features of the gas-phase process make it a superior option among market players and research organizations.

3. Polypropylene Catalyst Market - By End Use Industry : The automobile sector dominated the polypropylene catalyst market in 2021 and is growing at a CAGR of 5.8% in the forecast period. Polypropylene is a rigid and crystalline thermoplastic manufactured by using polypropylene catalyst and is extensively used in the production of various automobile components produced mostly through injection molding. The automobile sector globally is expanding and this will drive the growth of the polypropylene catalyst.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Polypropylene Catalyst industry are:

1. LyondellBasell Industries

2. W.R. Grace & Co.

3. Clariant AG

4. Evonik

5. INEOS

