UZBEKISTAN, November 20 - At the thirty-fifth plenary session of the Senate, amendments and additions to the law of the Republic of Uzbekistan “on Audit activities “were also considered

On November 18-19, 2022, the thirty-fifth plenary session of the Senate was held. The meeting considered the law “On amendments and additions to some legislative acts of the Republic of Uzbekistan".

This Law introduces amendments and additions to the laws “On Auditing Activities” and “On Limited and Additional Liability Companies".

2021 of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan The Decree of August 4, PD-5210 amends and supplements Article 13 of the Law "On auditing activities" with the improvement of the system of certification of auditors and the transfer of functions of the Ministry of Finance related to the certification of auditors to Republican public associations.

In addition, 3 articles of the law "On auditing activities" may be amended and supplemented based on international experience and practice.

It is also proposed to exclude from article 46 of the Law of the Republic of Uzbekistan "On Limited Liability and Additional Liability companies" the norm of mandatory audit.

When developing the law, the positive experience of advanced foreign countries is analyzed, the adoption of which contributes to the legal guarantee of the activities of economic entities, the cessation of unjustified interference in their activities, as well as the further development of the audit services market in our country.

The law was approved by senators.

Source: Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Uzbekistan