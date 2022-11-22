Visited Releases Top 10 Countries Most Visited by Americans
Visited, the travel app, has published the top 10 most visited countries by Americans as per their international traveling users.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The a top travel app Visited, which was developed by Arriving In High Heels Corporation, has published the Top 10 most visited countries by American travelers. The data is coming from over 250,000 American travelers who have used the travel app to mark all countries they have been to.
The top 10 most visited countries include:
1) Mexico - which is popular with those looking to escape to the beach.
2) Canada - another boarding country, is famous for attracting travelers for various reasons, from skiing in the rocky mountains to the culinary delights of Quebec City.
3) France - while being the most visited country in the world, is ranked 3rd among Americans.
4) United Kingdom - there are many reasons for visiting, ranging from traveling for business to hiking in the British countryside.
5) Italy - 2nd most visited country in the world, is ranked 5th most visited country among Americans.
6) Germany - attracts U.S. visitors with its modern cities, fairytale castles and, of course, Oktoberfest, the biggest beer festival in the world.
7) Spain - is the 7th most popular destination for Americans, with Barcelona topping the list of cities.
8) The Bahamas - is the only Caribbean destination in the top 10, and is a stone's throw away from Florida.
9) Netherlands - Is often visited for its architecture, canals, nightlife and art scene.
10) Switzerland - ranked in the 10th place of most visited countries for U.S. travelers, is famous for its scenic villages in the alps as well as being a chocolate heaven.
Users can use the Visited App to map all their past travels as well as add countries that they wish to visit in the future. The new list feature also lets users mark off famous destinations, such as art museums, world wonders, lakes, beaches and others. For those who are looking for personalized travel stats, Visited lets you measure how many countries they have been to, what percentage of the world users have seen and their travel rank as it compares to other world travelers. Visited is available on both iOS or Android platforms for free.
To learn more about the Visited app and its latest feature update, please visit https://visitedapp.com.
