Content Marketing Firm No Middle Welcomes Devin Bramhall, Former CEO of Animalz, as Newest Advisory Board Member

Content marketing firm No Middle is excited to welcome Devin Bramhall as the organization's newest advisory board member.
Devin is a former marketing agency CEO, marketing strategist, and agency advisor with nearly 20 years of industry experience. In this role, Devin will firm up the organization’s growth strategy as it edges toward $1 million in client retainers in under one year.
“No Middle is an emerging agency, but we had lofty goals from the beginning,” says No Middle Founder and CEO Robbie Abed. “Devin is a rare leader who offers the insight, energy, and experience we need to explode in 2023. I can’t think of anyone more suited for the role.”
Devin has nearly two decades of combined experience in operations management, tech support, content and product marketing, and senior leadership. She has served numerous organizations, including Springpad, Boston Content, Help Scout, and Animalz, where she served as Vice President of Marketing and Chief Executive Officer.
As the CEO of Animalz, she doubled the organization’s annual revenue and employee growth, built an executive team, expanded services, raised salaries, and expanded the organization’s service offerings.
“No Middle offers clients a bold alternative to the content most agencies deliver,” says Devin. “It’s fresh, disruptive, and captures CEO and organizational voices in a way that other agencies can’t. I look forward to helping the No Middle team drive performance and growth.”
