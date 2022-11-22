Modified District Government Services for Veterans Day

(Washington, DC) – On Friday, November 11, 2022, the District Government will observe Veterans Day. While some services will be affected, many District employees will continue serving to maintain essential District operations.

What’s Open on Friday, November 11

All COVID-19 Service Centers and Monkeypox Walk-In Clinics will be open as regularly scheduled. COVID-19 testing, KN95 masks, and vaccinations are available at all centers. Visit coronavirus.dc.gov/covidcenters for a list of locations and hours of operation.

COVID-19 PCR pick-up from the following eight library locations from 10 am – 6 pm.

Mt. Pleasant Library – 3160 16th St NW

MLK Jr. Library – 901 G St NW

Tenley-Friendship Library – 4450 Wisconsin Ave NW

Petworth Library – 4200 Kansas Ave NW

Woodridge Library – 1801 Hamlin St NE

Southwest Library – 900 Wesley Pl SW

Benning Library – 3935 Benning Rd NE

Anacostia Library – 1800 Good Hope Rd SE

COVID-19 Rapid Antigen pick-up from the following five library locations from 10 am – 6 pm.

Mt. Pleasant Library – 3160 16th St NW

Petworth Library – 4200 Kansas Ave NW

Woodridge Library – 1801 Hamlin St NE

Southwest Library – 900 Wesley Pl SE

Anacostia Library – 1800 Good Hope Rd SE

Test Yourself DC drop-boxes are open for residents to drop off samples between 8 am – 8 pm.

The Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) outdoor parks, playgrounds, athletic courts, and fields will be open. All previously permitted events on these outdoor spaces will take place as scheduled.

DC Public Library (DCPL) will open the Anacostia Library, Benning (Dorothy I. Height) Library, Mt. Pleasant Library, Petworth Library, Southwest Library, Tenley-Friendship Library, Woodridge Library, and the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library on Friday, November 11, from 10 am – 6 pm. The Library will also be available online. All other locations will reopen Saturday, November 12. For more information on available Library programs, visit dclibrary.org or download the Library’s app.

The DC Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) Homeowner Assistance Fund (HAF) Hotline will remain open on Friday, November 11.

Access to Emergency Shelter

All low-barrier shelters for individuals experiencing homelessness operate year-round. All low-barrier shelters remain open 24 hours and will remain open all day on Friday, November 11. Individuals seeking access to homeless services should call the DC Shelter Hotline at (202) 399-7093 from 8 am – 12 am or the Mayor’s Citywide Call Center at 311 at any time of the day or night.

Drop-In Centers for Residents Experiencing Homelessness

The Downtown Day Services Center (The Center) will offer walk-in services to guests with no appointment required. Center hours of operation are 9 am - 5 pm, Monday through Friday. Entry will be permitted on a first-come, first-served basis. Guests will be provided with a wristband that must be worn while in the Center. Available walk-in services include showers, laundry, medical treatment, computer access, electronic/mobile device charging, housing case management, employment counseling, harm reduction services, and other vital services. Full capacity lunch services will continue Monday through Friday 11 am - 1 pm.

Zoe’s Doors, located at 900 Rhode Island Avenue NE, will be open from 8 am – 7 pm on Friday, November 11.

What’s Closed on Friday, November 11

Rapid Antigen Test Kit pick-up and Test Yourself DC PCR kit pick-up locations at all DACL Senior Centers, DPR Recreation Centers, and DCPL locations (other than the 8 libraries listed above) will be closed on Friday, November 11. Sites will reopen on Saturday, November 12, as regularly scheduled. Visit coronavirus.dc.gov/testing for locations and hours of operation.

All Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) locations will be closed on Friday, November 11. Customers are encouraged to use online options by visiting dmv.dc.gov.

The District’s COVID-19 call center will be closed on November 11. For general COVID-19 related questions or to book a vaccine appointment for homebound residents, call 1-855-363-0333 when the Call Center reopens on Saturday, November 12.

The Department of Employment Services Navigation Call Center and all American Job Centers will be closed on Friday, November 11. Residents are encouraged to file unemployment insurance claims online at does.dc.gov.

DC Public Schools (DCPS) will be closed on Friday, November 11.

The Sasha Bruce Youth Drop-In Center for District residents experiencing homelessness will be closed on Friday, November 11.

DPR recreation and aquatic centers will be closed on Friday, November 11.

The Department of Human Services Economic Security Administration Service Centers will be closed on Friday, November 11.

The DC Health & Wellness Center (77 P Street, NE) will be closed on Friday, November 11.

Modified Service Adjustments

The DC Department of Public Works (DPW) will not suspend sanitation services.

All household trash and recycling collections scheduled for Friday, November 11 will slide to Saturday, November 12. Leaf collection will operate on schedule.

The Benning Road Transfer Station will be closed on Friday, November 11 for residential drop-off but will be open on Saturday, November 12 for household hazardous waste.

Construction:

The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) will suspend construction and work zones for non-emergency work in roadways, alleys, and sidewalks within the District’s right of way. This includes manhole access and construction-related deliveries. Approved construction activities may resume Saturday, November 12 during permitted work hours.

The DC Department of Buildings (DOB) does not normally permit construction on District Government holidays, and violations could result in a Stop Work Order and fines. No construction will be allowed on Friday, November 11 for the holiday without a companion Afterhours Permit. Without a companion Afterhours Permit, work for which a construction permit is required is illegal and could result in a Stop Work Order and may be subject to a $4,000 fine. Illegal construction reports can be made using the Illegal Construction Inspection Request Form or afterhours by calling 311. DOB offers many online services, tools, and resources, enabling customers to conduct business 24 hours per day, seven days per week.

Lane Restrictions:

DDOT will run normal reversible lane operations in the following corridors:

Canal Road between Chain Bridge and Foxhall Road, NW

Rock Creek Parkway (controlled by the National Park Service)

The following ongoing lane restriction during the public health emergency remains in effect:

Rush hour reversible lanes operations on Connecticut Avenue and 16th Street, NW are suspended.

Parking Enforcement:

All parking enforcement will be suspended on Friday, November 11 except for Streetcar ticketing and towing. Parking enforcement will resume on Saturday, November 12.

All DC Circulator routes are operating on normal schedule.

DC Streetcar is operating on normal schedule.

