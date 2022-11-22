Dawn of an Era of Well-Being: The Podcast Season 2
Groundbreaking Podcast hosted by Ervin Laszlo and Frederick Tsao Enters Its Second Season with New Roster of Guests
Creativity is a new story, a new context, new meaning, new relationship. It is really a death and resurrection, so we need that death of the old story, and we need the virgin birth of the new story.”NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the Fall of 2021—amidst the uncertainty of the pandemic, the volatility of politics at home and abroad, and a then still looming threat of war in the Ukraine—The Laszlo Institute of New Paradigm Research and the Singapore-based AITIA Institute embarked on an ambitious joint venture to produce a podcast series that would bring together some of the world’s most innovative thinkers to weigh in on matters concerning the future of our planet.
The co-hosts of this collaboration are the two-time Nobel Prize nominee and founder of the Laszlo Institute of New Paradigm Research, Ervin Laszlo and the fourth-generation family business steward, innovative business leader, and founder of the AITIA Institute of Frederick Tsao. The name of the podcast was derived from the book Dawn of an Era of Well-Being: New Paths to a Better World (SelectBooks Inc., ISBN: 978-1-59079-515-6) which was also co-authored by Mr. Tsao and Professor Laszlo.
The initial season of “Dawn of an Era of Well-Being: The PODCAST” issued thirteen regular episodes—a few special episodes were also released—and the guests included such notables as the developmental biologist, Bruce Lipton PhD; the author and one-time presidential candidate, Marianne Williamson; and the late futurist and environmental activist Hazel Henderson (sadly, Hazel passed away in May of 2022, a few months after her appearance on the program). The second season will launch on November 22, 2022 and it will continue the discussions with such compelling thought-leaders and visionaries as Deepak Chopra, Dr. Eben Alexander, Alberto Villoldo, and the best-selling author of Conversations with God, Neale Donald Walsch.
Each episode of the podcast tries to tackle the big questions facing humankind today. Many of the challenges are monumental: the sustainability of natural resources, climate change, wealth inequalities, the impact of artificial intelligence, and of course the threat of pandemics, and we need to understand that in order to overcome these problems, we need to make fundamental changes in the way we think and act. Ervin and Fred identify these necessary fundamental changes as the “New Paradigm” and their implications for the structure of society run deep, touching on such seemingly disparate matters as politics, economics, philosophy, spirituality, technology, and the hard sciences such as physics and biology. What we need to understand is that these challenges represent opportunities to create a new future, and the power to choose the future that we want is in our own hands. Deepak Chopra suggested thinking about it in terms of a narrative during his recorded appearance on the program:
Another underlying theme to “Dawn of an Era of Well-Being: The PODCAST” is the synthesis between several apparent dichotomies often represented by the two co-hosts separate points of view, for example science and spirituality; business and social change; or the convergence of Eastern and Western points of view demonstrated by Mr. Tsao’s immersive understanding of Taoist teachings and his highly perceptive focus on China as the emerging dominant economic power set in contrast against the background of Ervin Laszlo, one of the world’s preeminent thought leaders whose development has been steeped in the traditions of Western philosophy and science. The podcast is also spiritedly moderated Alison Goldwyn, founder and creative director of Synchronistory.
Season 2 of “Dawn of an Era of Well-Being: The PODCAST” will air on November 22 with a special reflection on the legacy of Queen Elizabeth II featuring Anne Baring and Jude Currivan. The episodes are published on Tuesdays and are available on all of the major podcast services, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, Deezer, Stitcher and others. The book Dawn of an Era of Well-Being is available wherever books or e-books are sold.
Frederick Chavalit Tsao is the Chairman of IMC Pan Asia Alliance Group and founder of Octave Institute. He is a fourth-generation business steward, who joined his family business at age 20 and assumed chairmanship at age 37. Under his stewardship, IMC evolved from a traditional shipping business to one that has global presence and businesses in integrated supply chains, lifestyle, investments and community development. Octave is a learning platform and a partner on a transformative journey, so people find clarity, harmony, and a new level of consciousness and freedom. In 1995 he founded East West Cultural Development Centre, which gave birth to AITIA Institute in 2016, dedicated to building 21st century organizations and leaders.
Ervin Laszlo is a philosopher and systems scientist. The author, co-author or editor of 106 different books that have appeared in a total of 25 languages, he has written over 400 articles and research papers. The subject of the one-hour PBS special Life of a Modern-Day Genius, Laszlo is the founder and president of the international think tank The Club of Budapest and of the prestigious The Laszlo Institute of New Paradigm Research. The recipient of various honors and awards, including Honorary Ph. D.s from the United States, Canada, Finland, and Hungary, Laszlo received the Goi Award, the Japan Peace Prize in 2001, the Assisi Mandir of Peace Prize in 2006, and was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize in 2004 and 2005.
