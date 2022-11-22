Freedom Loving Youth (FLY), 501 (c)(3), Receives $250,000 Donation from Vezbi Super App
LOS ANGELES, CA (November 21, 2022) Freedom Loving Youth (FLY), 501 (c)(3), is proud to announce that it is the recipient of a $250,000 donation from the Vezbi Super App in Vezbi corporate stock equity, eligible to be liquidated over 5 years, as part of its Project Seva. Along with the donation, Vezbi will be creating custom Micro-apps and Communities for the use by Freedom Loving Youth (FLY) and its members and those it serves.
Vezbi Super App’s Project Seva is based on the concept of selfless service that is performed without any expectation of result or award for performing it, an act of compassion and care for others above oneself. Vezbi is rewarding those organizations to help them carry out their mission and goals by utilizing the Vezbi Super App platform and resources to assist them.
About Vezbi
Vezbi is a community-driven Super App designed to organize and consolidate all facets of life in one centralized application. All businesses, users and agencies are welcome to join Vezbi as long as they meet the technical requirements and rules set forth in the Terms of Service and related documents. Vezbi is available on both iOS & Android.
To learn more about Vezbi, please visit vezbi.com.
About Freedom Loving Youth (FLY)
Freedom Loving Youth (FLY) is a 501 (c) (3) Non-Profit Organization with the Federal Tax ID 46-5636452. FLY was founded in 2012 by Karoline Kouzouian Samuelian and her daughter Alina Samuelian. The organization’s mission is to transform the lives of impoverished children and families in dire need. FLY’s main aim is to help its beneficiaries build new lives and bright futures by providing humanitarian aid, education and job training.
FLY’s teams are all composed of volunteers dedicated to this cause while serving the Lord along their journey. Our deep-rooted love for children drives our exceptional team day-in and day-out to do what we do so well. At our cores, we believe that no child deserves to suffer, no matter the circumstance. It is humanity’s duty to help the less fortunate and provide the opportunity for these children to reach their full potentials. FLY has established teams of volunteers in the US, Lebanon and Armenia. A majority of FLY’s philanthropic work is concentrated in Armenia as the need for help among the large scale of impoverished families is urgent. A crucial part of FLY’s process is making sure that the right families are chosen who are ready to utilize FLY’s aid to stand up, help themselves and move forward to create new possibilities and build new lives.
FLY contributes dollar-for-dollar the highest of any charity of its kind. FLY believes that the world should see the great differences made by people’s contributions, and for everyone to share in the joy felt in transforming lives from start to finish. The public is able to view FLY’s current and past projects at any time on FLY’s Social Media outlets as well as on FLY’s website at www.FLY.care
To date, FLY has provided transformative aid to more than 15,000 children! That means there are 15,000 less children around the world living in inhumane conditions, uncertain about when their next meal will be, and living without life’s most basic necessities. These 15,000 + children now have the ability to carry out healthy lives, get educated, have food on their tables, and ultimately, reshape their destinies.
After years of humanitarian work in Armenia, FLY is going to open a Social Educational Center in Gyumri, Armenia! A landmark that will change lives and futures for generations to come. The FLY center will be the landmark for education, job training, employment, therapy and wellness for children and families in dire need in Armenia.
Help make a difference and aid FLY in saving more children from poverty and injustice. FLY welcomes contributions of any size, as every dollar helps FLY get closer to reaching its goal of helping all children in need worldwide. Giving back is incredibly gratifying, and we encourage you to join us on our journey to see how even a little goes a long way.
