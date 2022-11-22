Press Releases

11/21/2022

Connecticut local health departments hosting flu clinics as Department of Public Health officials urge all residents to get an influenza vaccine

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Nov. 21, 2022

CONTACT: Chris Boyle, Director of Communications

(860) 706-9654 – christopher.boyle@ct.gov

HARTFORD, Conn—With influenza (flu) activity increasing in the United States, the Connecticut Department of Public Health and the Connecticut Immunization Coalition are partnering with local health departments throughout the state on numerous flu vaccine clinics for children and adults.

The entire schedule of flu clinics can be accessed through a link at the top of the DPH website: www.ct.gov/dph . Connecticut residents also can visit www.vaccines.gov to find a flu vaccination clinic.

“We anticipate that the 2022 – 23 flu season will be a very active one, and I strongly recommend that persons 6 months of age and older get a flu shot,” said DPH Commissioner Manisha Juthani, MD. “If you look at the southern United States, flu numbers are surging and moving toward the north. New York City is experiencing higher numbers which are now inching into Fairfield County. As we approach the holiday season, we expect the flu virus to move up the I-95/I-91 corridor and it will soon be felt across the state. That’s why we are strongly encouraging residents to get the flu vaccine immediately.”

Commissioner Juthani added that it is safe to receive the flu vaccine and COVID-19 vaccine/booster at the same time. Flu activity was lower during the 2021-22 flu season in the U.S. and globally compared to seasons prior to the pandemic. The low activity may have been due to a combination of flu vaccination efforts and COVID-19 prevention practices. Flu season typically starts in October and usually lasts through April or even May. Symptoms include fever, muscle aches, chills, congestion and fatigue.

“The spread of respiratory viruses like the flu, COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) can be prevented through proper respiratory virus etiquette. These practices include handwashing, remaining home when sick, disinfecting surfaces and masking if you have any respiratory symptoms. Flu and COVID-19 vaccines are the best way to protect yourself and your family. Both vaccines are effective at preventing severe illness, hospitalization, and death.”

