Vast Majority of U.S. Households Now Have Streaming TV: Local Law Firms Adapt
Local law firms are facing an advertising landscape different from the environment they’re used to, thanks in part to streaming TV.NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- By the start of 2022, 85% of households in the United States had at least one video streaming subscription service, according to Kantar, a media data analysis company. That’s over 109 million households.
For local plaintiffs’ law firms that rely on TV advertising, Americans’ shift into streaming TV means a time of adaptation.
The data that come from streaming advertising on the internet—also called Connected TV, CTV, Video on Demand, or Over-the-Top TV (OTT)—allow businesses to more finely target what audiences they reach.
And services that run ads (as opposed to ad-free subscriptions) led the most recent growth in streaming, Kantar said.
The era of streaming lawyer commercials requires different strategies for law firms that have been advertising on traditional TV, sometimes called linear TV. It means better defining audiences for ads—but also making sure a firm is present on the video services where its potential clients have increasingly moved.
Legal marketing experts, such as the Firmidable law firm marketing agency, which works with lawyers nationwide, also advise firms not to forget the continuing value but changing role of linear TV.
Despite the huge number of online subscription sign-ups, adults still spend more time watching traditional TV than streaming, said a recent article in Forbes.
TV advertising for lawyers over traditional broadcast or cable networks can reach larger (though less defined) audiences than Connected TV, giving the advertising a powerful name recognition and branding effect for local businesses like law firms.
“Video has always been a powerful tool for lawyers to reach clients,” said Nathan Chapman, president of Firmidable. “It gets attention. It feels personal. It’s memorable. Now with the internet and streaming, we multiplied the ways we can deploy an engaging law firm video ad.”
The best approach for law firms confronting a changing media landscape may be to coordinate the branding power of traditional TV with the targeting power of digital streaming.
Experienced legal marketers can help attorneys get the balance right.
