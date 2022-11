F&I "Best Practices" Training Now Available From Dealer Profit Services

Dealer Profit Services

Maximizing F&I Profit and Ensuring Compliance "Best Practices" Is Not an Instinct, It Comes Through Training - Dealer Profit Services Offers The Best

Maximizing F&I Profit does not come naturally, it must be trained. Ditto with Compliance best practices. We do this better than anyone in the industry!” — Myril Shaw, COO, Dealer Profit

WATKINSVILLE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Maximizing F&I Profit is more critical in today's economic climate than it has been in a long time. The FTC is more active than ever, so meeting all Compliance standards is absolutely essential - the CFPB and the FTC have stated that "a good faith effort in Compliance" will absolutely be considered in the event of a prosecution event.Neither maximizing F&I Profit, nor demonstrating Compliance "good faith" is simply natural. Both are a matter of complete training.Dealer Profit Services is pleased to announce the launch of a comprhensive F&I Profit and Compliance training program. This program is offered on-site, online, or via a video. The training consists of two major parts with breaks between, so that there is time to switch the audience as need. F&I Profit Traing comes first, followed by Compliance Training. There will be small breaks during each with a loner break between the two. The training lasts about 7 hours overall.The F&I Training covers:- Promoting Finance at the store and before- The Turnover process from Sales to F&I- Maximizing loan reserve- Maximizing Protective Product penetration and profitThe intent of this training is to faciliate achieving 5%+ F&I profit per Unit Sales.The Compliance Training covers:- All required Compliance Manuals as well as the intent of each-- Red Flags-- Disposal-- OFAC-- Safeguards-- USA Patriot Act- Compliance best practices- Common compliance errors and avoiding themThe intent of this training is to enable the dealer to demonstrate compliance "good faith".On-site training costs $1,250 plus travel expenses. Online training costs $900. Video training costs $600.Those interested should reach out to info@dealerprofit.com.