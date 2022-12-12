The Energy Awards - winners announced
Each year, the American Energy Society spotlights the people, media, technologies, and artists that made extraordinary contributions to the sector.
PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, USA, December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Each year, the American Energy Society surveys the energy landscape and spotlights the people, media, technologies, and artists that made extraordinary contributions to the sector. The following are the energy winners for 2022. Please visit the American Energy Society to see the nominees, announcements and other winners.
Energy Person of the Year — global: VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY
Energy Person of the Year, United States: JIGAR SHAH
Youth Activist of the Year: AUTUMN PELTIER
Energy Writer of the Year (the premier literary award for energy): AMY HARDER
STEM Librarian of the Year: JIMMY MCKEE
Best book about energy (non-fiction): How the World Really Works, by Vaclav Smil
Best book about energy business history: Power Failure; The Rise and Fall of an American Icon, by William Cohan
Best book about sustainability: The Treeline; The Last Forest and the Future of Life on Earth, by Ben Rawlence
Best book about energy current events: California Burning; The Fall of Pacific Gas and Electric, by Katherine Blunt
Best Indie Energy Blog: Deanna Zhang
Best report by US National Laboratory: 100% Clean Electricity by 2035, by NREL
Best use of Twitter: Julio Friedmann @CarbonWrangler
Podcast of the year: MCJ Collective, by Jason Jacobs
Most interesting energy company of the year: Equinor - Northern Lights
Most interesting small energy company of the year (tie): Air Company; and, Air Protein
Most interesting corporate commitment to sustainability: Yvon Chouinard of Patagonia
Most interesting firm investing in energy and sustainability start-ups: Energy Impact Partners
Best documentary about energy and/or the environment: Nuclear, directed by Oliver Stone
The best popular movie (sort of) about energy: Top Gun; Maverick
Most popular energy-related song of the year: Energy, by Beyoncé
Best membership value: American Energy Society
