The Energy Awards - winners announced

The 2019 Energy Awards Amy Harder - Energy Writer of the Year 2022

Each year, the American Energy Society spotlights the people, media, technologies, and artists that made extraordinary contributions to the sector.

Energy and sustainability are this generation's greatest challenges. These awards allow us to honor what has been achieved thus far.” — Eric J. Vettel, PhD, President, AES

PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, USA, December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Each year, the American Energy Society surveys the energy landscape and spotlights the people, media, technologies, and artists that made extraordinary contributions to the sector. The following are the energy winners for 2022. Please visit the American Energy Society to see the nominees, announcements and other winners.

Energy Person of the Year — global: VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY

Energy Person of the Year, United States: JIGAR SHAH

Youth Activist of the Year: AUTUMN PELTIER

Energy Writer of the Year (the premier literary award for energy): AMY HARDER

STEM Librarian of the Year: JIMMY MCKEE

Best book about energy (non-fiction): How the World Really Works, by Vaclav Smil

Best book about energy business history: Power Failure; The Rise and Fall of an American Icon, by William Cohan

Best book about sustainability: The Treeline; The Last Forest and the Future of Life on Earth, by Ben Rawlence

Best book about energy current events: California Burning; The Fall of Pacific Gas and Electric, by Katherine Blunt

Best Indie Energy Blog: Deanna Zhang

Best report by US National Laboratory: 100% Clean Electricity by 2035, by NREL

Best use of Twitter: Julio Friedmann @CarbonWrangler

Podcast of the year: MCJ Collective, by Jason Jacobs

Most interesting energy company of the year: Equinor - Northern Lights

Most interesting small energy company of the year (tie): Air Company; and, Air Protein

Most interesting corporate commitment to sustainability: Yvon Chouinard of Patagonia

Most interesting firm investing in energy and sustainability start-ups: Energy Impact Partners

Best documentary about energy and/or the environment: Nuclear, directed by Oliver Stone

The best popular movie (sort of) about energy: Top Gun; Maverick

Most popular energy-related song of the year: Energy, by Beyoncé

