BLOQQ is now an AWS EdStart Collaborator

BLOQQ is excited to announce its collaboration with AWS EdStart. BLOQQ supports EdTech companies, providing strategy, management, and execution; implementing proven processes with the goal of growth and scalability.
AWS EdStart, the Amazon Web Service educational technology (EdTech) startup accelerator, is designed to help entrepreneurs build the next generation of online learning, analytics, and campus management solutions on the AWS Cloud. The accelerator is designed to enable EdTech startups to move faster through benefits such as equity-free financial support through AWS Promotional Credit, technical training and support, access to a global community of EdTech experts, and more.
In a statement, Lawrence Korchnak, BLOQQ CEO and Founder, said: “We are proud to be collaborating with AWS EdStart. Our work with AWS EdStart provides us another way to serve our portfolio of companies - helping provide expedited access to technical expertise and cost-effective web solutions.”
Collaborators of AWS EdStart provide specialized solutions and support for AWS EdStart Members and AWS EdStart Innovators. BLOQQ is excited to bring their expertise to the AWS community of founders. Their work centers around growth, traction, and viable, repeatable, and scalable pathways to revenue. They bring 100+ years of combined experience in the education market as former managers, operators, and executives.
