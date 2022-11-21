Quickbase Named a Strong Performer in Collaborative Work Management Tools Report by Independent Research Firm

Report recognizes Quickbase for integration of project information management with project delivery

Quickbase, the no-code platform for complex project portfolios, today announced it was named a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Collaborative Work Management Tools, Q4 2022, its first time being evaluated in this market by Forrester. According to the report, "Emphasizing construction, engineering, healthcare and retail industries, the vendor differentiates itself by targeting key information that supports the delivery of complex projects and programs."

"Projects today are harder to manage – they are bigger, involving more people across teams, and siloed data across systems," said Ryan Duguid, vice president of product strategy at Quickbase. "While the capabilities to manage smaller scale collaborative work are well established in the market, we see a new approach emerging in applying collaborative work principles to complex projects and portfolios. Quickbase is in a unique position at the intersection of no-code and collaborative work management, making us the obvious choice for organizations taking on more complex work."

Forrester evaluated 13 collaborative work management platforms and tools against 30 criteria across three categories, including current offering, strategy, and market presence. The Forrester report states that "Quickbase is a good choice for organizations seeking to integrate project information management with project delivery."

Of the 13 companies evaluated in this report, and of the nine evaluated in The Forrester Wave™: Low-Code Platforms For Business Developers, Q4 2021, Quickbase is the only one to be evaluated in both.

Quickbase's distinctive approach to managing highly complex programs brings together no-code application development, complex integration workflows and comprehensive governance capabilities. Quickbase connects the dots between project management and project delivery–the actual how of the work getting done and driving successful outcomes, vs. simply managing project deliverables. Through its no-code platform, Quickbase empowers teams to customize how they manage their complex programs, while maintaining IT oversight, so customers can safely create flexible solutions to meet the unique needs of each project.

"Collaborative work is highly complex – the right people need to have the right information at the right time," said Ed Jennings, CEO of Quickbase. "Quickbase brings all the pieces together – siloed teams, systems and even companies – that need to be in lockstep for our customers to deliver their most complex projects."

