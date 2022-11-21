Submit Release
InventHelp Inventor Develops Hands-Free Way to Lift/Lower a Toilet Seat & Flush (LGT 215)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a more sanitary way to lift and lower a toilet seat when using the bathroom," said an inventor, from Henderson, Nev., "so I invented the SEAT UP. My design also enables you to flush without touching the toilet."

The invention provides a hands-free way to lift and lower a toilet seat and flush the toilet. In doing so, it eliminates the need to touch germy surfaces on the toilet. As a result, it increases sanitation and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a practical design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for households and public restrooms. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Las Vegas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-LGT-215, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

