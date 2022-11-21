Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,853 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 304,468 in the last 365 days.

Ocean Insight Acquires Handheld Aluminum Analyzers from Rigaku Analytical Devices

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ocean Insight today announced it has acquired technology from Rigaku Analytical Devices that uses light to assess scrap aluminum quickly and efficiently for recycling purposes.

"Recycling scrap aluminum is up to 95% more energy efficient than producing new aluminum."

Consumer demand for goods containing aluminum is growing each year. Combining its new Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy-based (LIBS) SpeedSorterTM high-speed aluminum sorting technology with the Rigaku Analytical Devices handheld LIBS units gives Ocean Insight's customers increased flexibility when evaluating aluminum, regardless of environment or alloy grade. This includes increased capabilities to determine the chemical composition of each piece of scrap aluminum before sorting into distinct types that can be melted down and recycled.

"Recycling scrap aluminum is up to 95% more energy efficient than producing new aluminum. This means a much smaller carbon footprint for manufacturers and consumers alike, as well as lower costs," said Dr. Michael Edwards, President of Ocean Insight. "Acquiring this technology from Rigaku Analytical Devices helps Ocean expand its reach into the $217 billion global metal recycling market to create new ways to protect the planet's resources." 

With a battery life that lasts all day, the portable and rugged LIBS handheld units are ideal for use in scrapyards around the world, for example, when scanning incoming material. According to Dr. Edwards, "We are seeing a structural shift in the global economy towards sustainability and operating with more sustainable solutions across a wide range of industries. Ocean Insight is committed to advancing the circular economy. The LIBS handheld instruments play a key role in designing out waste and incorporating recycled materials in the future."

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ocean-insight-acquires-handheld-aluminum-analyzers-from-rigaku-analytical-devices-301684248.html

SOURCE Ocean Insight

You just read:

Ocean Insight Acquires Handheld Aluminum Analyzers from Rigaku Analytical Devices

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.