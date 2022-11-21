Stair Lift Demand Climbing with Medicare-Eligible Seniors. TrustMedicare.com Covers Stair Lifts and Medicare Coverage

Stair lift demand increasing among elderly seniors. 90% of US homes not properly constructed for elderly independent living. Does Medicare cover stair lifts?

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TrustMedicare.com, an information resource for Medicare consumers, today published an exhaustive study and answering the increasingly common Medicare coverage question: Does Medicare cover the cost of a stair lift?

Overview of Stair Lift and Medicare Study:

- COVID-19 Related Increase in Stair Lift Demand: COVID-19 related impacts and fears associated with senior care facilities are creating a growing need for enhanced mobility devices and caregiving technologies like stair lifts for seniors who are deciding to “Age in Place” (Individuals resolving to remain in their home of choice as long as possible regardless of age, income, or ability level).

- Baby Boomer Stair Lift Demand: As the baby boomer generation continues to age, nearly 1 in 5 Americans will be 65 and older by 2030. Over 10 million Americans are reported to have difficulty in walking or climbing stairs, and depend upon mobility aids such as stair lifts, wheelchairs, canes, walkers, or scooters to independently move within their home. Stairways and steps are reported to be the most common challenge for 1 in 4 seniors.

- Medicare Coverage of Stair Lifts: Stair lifts are not covered by Medicare. Medicare (Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services) classifies stair lifts as a "home modification", not a medically necessary Durable Medical Equipment (DME). Mobility aids that are covered by Medicare as a DME include canes, crutches, wheelchairs, walkers, and scooters. Medicare out-of-pocket costs

- Medicaid Coverage of Stair Lifts: Stair lifts are sometimes covered by Medicaid under the Home & Community Based Services (HCBS) programs which can vary state by state. Home & Community Based Services (HCBS) gives people on Medicaid access to services in their own home.

- US Homes Are Not Properly Constructed for Elderly People: The US Census reports that only 10% of United States’ 115 million housing units are able to accommodate the mobility and independent living needs of seniors.

To read the full report: Does Medicare Cover the Cost of a Stair Lift?

https://www.trustmedicare.com/does-medicare-cover-stair-lifts

About TrustMedicare.com

TrustMedicare.com provides objective information and insights for Medicare-eligible consumers regarding Medicare, Medicare Advantage Plans, Medicare Prescription Drug Plans, Medicare Supplement Plans, and other personal finance and lifestyle topics. TrustMedicare.com also helps Medicare-eligible consumers find Medicare advantage plans; find local Medicare agents; and find the best Medicare Supplement insurance plans. TrustMedicare.com is a non-Government entity.