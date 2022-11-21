Gov. Kemp: Manufacturer Steves & Sons, Inc. to Invest Over $100 Million in Jackson County

GEORGIA, November 21 - Atlanta, GA – Gov. Brian P. Kemp today announced that Steves & Sons, Inc., a high volume and family-owned millwork manufacturer, will invest over $100 million and create 170 jobs over the next three years as it builds a new, state-of-the-art facility in Jackson County. This is the company’s second expansion announcement in Georgia in the last year. "Again and again, companies choose to expand here in the No. 1 state for business because they have access to the well-trained workforce, raw materials, and infrastructure they need to grow and thrive," said Governor Brian Kemp. "We're proud that Steves & Sons is the latest job creator to grow their operations in Georgia, and we look forward to seeing the partnership between this family-owned company and Jackson County thrive." Based in San Antonio, Texas, for six generations, Steves & Sons offers a variety of interior and exterior door styles and types. Steves & Sons serves other leading millwork distributors across the country, and the company has been recognized four times as vendor of the year by The Home Depot. Last December, Steves & Sons announced a new facility in Turner County, which will ultimately create 200 jobs in Ashburn. "Georgia has proven to be extremely helpful to Steves for our long-term manufacturing and distribution needs," said Edward Steves, CEO of Steves & Sons. "We have all been impressed with both the natural and developed infrastructure Georgia has nourished and created, from its abundant wood fiber sources to its world-class port in Savannah. Both are critical to our expansion into Georgia," added Sam Steves, President of Steves & Sons. Located near US-441 and Athens, Steves & Sons’ 310,000-square-foot facility will produce millions of interior molded door skins annually for use in new housing construction, repair, and remodeling. The company will be hiring skilled operators, electricians, and engineers. To learn more about job opportunities with Steves & Sons, visit www.stevesdoors.com/careers or email [email protected]. "We have worked long and hard to make Jackson County a place where both businesses and people want to be, and Steve & Sons' decision to locate in Jackson County is proof of that," said Scott Martin, Chairman of the Jackson County Industrial Development Authority. "Our business climate is absolutely thriving. We are very excited to welcome Steve & Sons, Inc. to Jackson County!" Global Commerce Senior Project Manager Kristen Miller represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) on this competitive project in partnership with the Jackson County Area Chamber of Commerce and Georgia Quick Start. "We are thrilled that Steves & Sons is already expanding their footprint in Georgia with the announcement of this new facility in Jackson County," said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. "I am confident they will continue to find success here as they take advantage of one of our state’s greatest economic development assets, Georgia Quick Start, to fill these newly created positions. Congratulations to the Jackson County economic development team for locating this fantastic project." About Steves & Sons, Inc.

For over 156 years, Steves & Sons, Inc. has provided quality products for homes, with an emphasis on doors, and continues to build its business and reputation among builders and homeowners nationwide. The six-generation, family-owned business is built on a commitment to quality, superior craftsmanship and style, and a long tradition of environmental responsibility expressed in long-lasting products incorporating recycled elements in their design. For more information, visit www.stevesdoors.com.