GEORGIA, September 24 - ATLANTA – Governor Brian P. Kemp, in conjunction with the Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD), today announced that the state has been recognized as the No. 1 state for business by Area Development magazine for the 12th year in a row, marking an unmatched record of success and consistency in economic development.

“For 12 straight years, site selectors who decide where companies invest have voted Georgia as the ‘Top State for Business’ in this annual poll from the leading publication for these decisionmakers,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “While we've earned this ranking for over a decade, it's by no means guaranteed. It is a reflection of the sustained commitment we have to excellence and a team approach to economic development. I want to thank and congratulate the incredible GDEcD team, our partners in the legislature, and the local leaders and economic developers all over the state who have yet again made this achievement possible on behalf of hardworking Georgians!”

The 2025 Top States for Doing Business rankings from Area Development are determined by scores in 15 categories, based on input from approximately 50 leading site consultants nationwide.

"This announcement is a reflection of the partnership between Governor Kemp's Office, the legislature, state agencies, and the local leaders and economic developers across our great state whose efforts and initiatives made this achievement possible," said Lt. Governor Burt Jones. "Along with the work and commitment of these partners, I am grateful for all of the hardworking Georgians who continue to show up every day and invest in their future and the betterment of all Georgians. Our workforce continues to excel and serve as an example of why Georgia is the best state to live, work, and raise a family."

"Georgia's designation as the No. 1 state for business for 12 consecutive years is the direct result of decades of strong leadership, forward-thinking policies, and strategic investments," said Speaker of the House Jon Burns. "This accomplishment represents not only historic job creation and economic growth in every corner of our state, but also the opportunity for every Georgian to pursue a brighter future for themselves and their families. The House remains committed to building on this record of success and ensuring that Georgia's economy and communities continue to thrive for generations to come."

Georgia ranked in the top five in 10 categories and claimed the overall No. 1 ranking. The Top States for Doing Business Survey is the 16th in the annual series. Building on this recognition, Georgia continues investing in future opportunities through the Rural Site Development Initiative, which helps local communities prepare development-ready industrial sites.

“Success in economic development is intentional. It takes years of planning, investment, and strong partnerships to achieve and sustain this level of success,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “Through the support of the Georgia General Assembly, local leadership, and our collaborations with sister state agencies, Georgia has been able to strengthen communities and prepare sites for future growth. By combining these efforts with world-class workforce programs and unmatched global connectivity, Georgia is ensuring that companies have what they need to thrive. We appreciate the leadership from Governor and First Lady Kemp and thank Area Development for this recognition.”

About Area Development

Founded in 1965, Area Development is considered the leading executive magazine covering corporate site selection and relocation. Editorial coverage provides valuable information pertinent to the factors, key issues, and criteria that affect a successful decision. Published quarterly, Area Development has a subscriber base of 41,000 senior executives among major U.S. corporations, leading site selection consultants, and other corporate advisors. Areadevelopment.com, the leading site selection website, is viewed by more than 175,000 unique users each quarter.

About GDEcD

The Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) is the state’s sales and marketing arm. It is Georgia’s lead agency for attracting new business investment, encouraging the expansion of existing industry and small businesses, and locating new markets for Georgia products. As the state’s official destination marketing organization, it drives traveler visitation and promotes the state as a location for film and digital entertainment projects. GDEcD is responsible for planning and mobilizing state resources for economic development, fostering innovation and the arts to drive opportunity from the mountains to the coast.

Contact Deputy Press Secretary and Digital Media Manager Annalise Morning