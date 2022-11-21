Submit Release
Chinatown Vegas Initiated Weekly News Column for Latest Updates

Las Vegas Chinatown has started to publish weekly news reports about the recent modifications and expected new arrivals in the thriving enclave of Chinatown.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chinatown Vegas is the ultimate tourist destination to explore pan-Asian and fusion Asian cuisine and culture in the USA. It has become the optimum hub of 150+ Asian restaurants, eateries, supermarkets, bars, and massage spas in southern Nevada. The restaurant's choices range from Chinese, Filipino, Korean, Japanese, and Vietnamese appetizing and scrumptious cuisine. Las Vegas Chinatown constitutes the accumulation of strip malls and plazas that runs along Spring Mountain Road from interstate 15 and Rainbow Blvd.

This Week in Chinatown” is the titled weekly news column that provides detailed information relating to weather, new spots, holiday hours, and menu updates but also discovers exciting themed and cultural events in the area from the reliable source of Chinatown Vegas website.

Visitors can be able to access the column every Friday at 9 am local time. The news report is designed to serve the general queries of the frequently visited tourist or neighboring locals. There is a variety of exciting offerings around the mall-centered area to engage scattered people to evolve into a real community.

To learn more, visit chinatownvegas.com


About the Chinatown Vegas:
Chinatown Vegas is a community website featuring news and tourist destinations to scrutinize. Tourism has been boosted by growing martial art schools, 6 Asian supermarkets, shooting ranges, marijuana dispensaries, escape rooms, speakeasies, and much more.

