Los Angeles Independent Film In Production Needs Backers

Cast Ben Cable, Christopher Michael Rose and Sierra Nowak on set of the short film Revelations

Cast on set of the short film Revelations

Globally award-winning cast and crew in Revelations. A father of two comes out in this drama micro-film for festivals

It was great to work again with Sierra Nowak and Christopher Michael Rose; both are very talented actors. The crew at Jig Reel Studios was awesome.”
— Ben Cable
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acor and Producer Ben Cable is proud to announce the launch of their first project on Indiegogo. Globally award-winning cast and crew. The film is based on a true story of a father of two who comes out gay in this micro-short movie for film festivals.

'Revelations' need investors and supporters to reach their remaining $1000 Goal! 'Revelations' is a No-Budget short film. With a globally award-winning cast and crew. 'Revelations' ties the first two films; 'Everything I Could' and 'Don't Be Afraid' together. The film 'Everything I Could' won over 120 film awards in 2022.
Revelations will be submitted to global and national film festivals.

You can be part of this Independent Hollywood Film. The cast of Revelations includes Christopher Michael Rose and Sierra Nowak. The crew is from Jig Reel Studios. The writer of Revelations is Lydia Lane Nix.

'Revelation' is in production now and is scheduled to be released in December 2022. Contribution Perk Packages start at $40.00 on Indiegogo.

Ben Cable
Cable and Company LLC
+1 323-402-6302
email@cableandcompany.net
