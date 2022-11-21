Zulip, Leading Open-Source Team Chat App, Releases Server 6.0

Zulip open source chat

Zulip, the unique topic-based threading ideal for live and asynchronous conversations offers major update to Zulip server and web applications.

The core of the Recurse Center is the community, and our online community is Zulip… Switching to Zulip has turned out to be one of the best decisions we’ve made.” — Nick Bergson-Shilcock, founder and CEO, Recurse Center

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zulip, the open source team collaboration tool with unique topic-based threading ideal for live and asynchronous conversations, today announced the release of Zulip Server 6.0, a major update that marks a release of the Zulip server and web applications. The release contains hundreds of new features and capabilities for the Fortune 500 companies, standards bodies, leading open-source projects, and thousands of organizations that use Zulip every day. Notable new features in Zulip Server 6.0 include marking messages as unread, read receipts, and new ways to navigate conversations. Zulip is available as a managed cloud service or a self-hosted solution.

The core of the Recurse Center is the community, and the core of our online community is Zulip… Switching to Zulip has turned out to be one of the best decisions we’ve made, and it’s impossible to imagine RC today without it. No other tool has a user experience that scales to a community of our size.

— Nick Bergson-Shilcock, founder and CEO, Recurse Center [customer story]

This release also includes hundreds of other improvements to the Zulip UI, both large and small.

“I am so excited about the changes this release brings to our users,” said Alya Abbott, Head of Product at Zulip. “Some of these new features, like emoji reactions with names, and the flexibility of marking messages as unread from any view, I have not seen in any other team chat product. I’m incredibly grateful not only to the 118 people who have contributed code since the 5.0 release, but also hundreds of others who have helped make Zulip better by reporting issues, translating, supporting us financially, or just having a conversation and sharing their experiences and ideas.”

Sponsorships. We proudly sponsor free Zulip Cloud Standard hosting for about 1000 open-source projects, non-profits, education, and academic research groups. All eligible organizations are encouraged to join the program!

This summer, Slack drastically changed its free plan, making it untenable for many organizations. We have been glad to be able to support many affected organizations by helping them import their Slack data into Zulip, and offering Zulip Cloud Standard sponsorships for open-source projects, research groups, and other negatively impacted communities.

Community and mentorship. Our community is fully committed to helping bring up the next generation of open-source contributors. 2022 was the 7th consecutive year that Zulip participated in Google Summer of Code. Our 15 GSoC 2022 participants contributed to many of the features described in this press release, and we’re looking forward to welcoming the next cohorts of GSoC and Outreachy participants.

For more information on how to get involved with the Zulip open-source community, please see https://zulip.readthedocs.io/en/latest/contributing/contributing.html.

To learn more about the Zulip 6.0, visit Zulip’s blog for more details. Connect with Zulip on Twitter at @zulip and LinkedIn.

About Zulip

Zulip, developed by Kandra Labs, Inc., is uncompromisingly free and open-source software, used by thousands of organizations as a better alternative to Slack, Discord or Microsoft Teams. Zulip is built by a distributed team, with its leadership based in San Francisco, California and over 1000 open-source contributors from around the world. Zulip’s threaded conversations help thousands of companies of all sizes, open-source projects and non-profits stay organized, seamlessly melding asynchronous and real-time communication. Current Zulip users include teams from Akamai Technologies, the Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF), the Rust programming language community, Pilot, Wikimedia Foundation, LevelUp, MariaDB Foundation, HL7 International, and more.

Zulip has its roots at MIT, where the original founding team was inspired by the BarnOwl chat client for the Zephyr protocol, and the incredible community that Zephyr supported at MIT. The first Zulip Inc. startup was acquired by Dropbox in early 2014 while the product was still in private beta. In late 2015, Dropbox generously released Zulip as open-source software. In 2016, Tim Abbott, one of the original founders of Zulip, founded Kandra Labs to sustain and grow Zulip’s ongoing development. Kandra Labs is a mission-driven company supported by $1M in SBIR grants from the US National Science Foundation.

Marketing and Sales:

Alya Abbott

e-mail: alya@zulip.com