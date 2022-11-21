The Writers and Illustrators of the Future Podcast Celebrates its 200th Episode
The Writers and Illustrators of the Future Podcast, now with over 36 million downloads, celebrates its 200th episode, plus a radio theatre special performance.LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Writers and Illustrators of the Future Podcast is celebrating its 200th episode with a special broadcast of an L. Ron Hubbard story. During the Writers of the Future Volume 38 workshop week, a live performance of L. Ron Hubbard’s “The Professor Was a Thief” was presented to the Contest winners, judges, and special guests. This performance was followed by a Q&A with the actors discussing the story, writing good dialog, and the value of the Writers and Illustrators of the Future Contest to aspiring writers and artists.
“The Professor Was a Thief” by L. Ron Hubbard and published in the February 1940 edition of Astounding Science Fiction is one of the stories included as a bonus in “Writers of the Future Volume 38.” R.F. Daley (Bridesmaids), Travis Oates (Piglet in Winnie the Pooh), and Roger Scott (Women of Desire) rounded out the hour discussing storytelling from an actor’s perspective. Interestingly, this was hardly the first time this story has been performed in radio theatre.
The popular radio show Dimension X performed a full-cast adaptation of the story in November 1950. Dimension X adapted science fiction from all the famous authors of the day: Ray Bradbury, Robert Bloch, Robert Heinlein, Isaac Asimov, Kurt Vonnegut, and L. Ron Hubbard.
The Writers and Illustrators of the Future Podcast launched in 2019 and currently has 200 published episodes and over 36 million downloads in over 110 countries. The podcast is a three-time finalist in the “Podcast Awards: The People’s Choice,” a contest with over five million listeners voting, once in the EDUCATION and twice in the STORYTELLER/DRAMA categories.
The Writers and Illustrators of the Future Podcast provides education on necessary skills and hard-won business insight while enhancing the ability to tell or illustrate a good story. It is dedicated to providing writing tips and art advice from Contest judges, winners, and industry professionals, as well as needed inspiration to the aspiring writer or artist to persevere. Each writer and artist also explains their journey to success. Between all the show’s guests, there is a story that everyone can relate to and be inspired by. The podcast is based on the internationally acclaimed Writers of the Future Contest created by L. Ron Hubbard in 1983.
The writing and art podcast is one of several tools made available for aspiring writers and artists by the Writers and Illustrators of the Future Contests. For nearly four decades—and over 900 writers and artists—L. Ron Hubbard’s Writers and Illustrators of the Future Contests have discovered and nurtured a steady stream of new talent who have changed the face of science fiction and fantasy. These Contests have provided “a means for new and budding writers to have a chance for their creative efforts to be seen and acknowledged,” as per the mission statement by L. Ron Hubbard in the first volume.
In addition to Contest winners, guests of the podcast have included such industry giants as Craig Alanson (Expeditionary Force series), Orson Scott Card (Ender’s Game), Echo Chernik (Art Nouveau artist), Tom Doherty (Publisher of Tor), Bob Eggleton (winner of 11 Chesley Awards), Larry Elmore (Dragonlance artist), Hugh Howey (Silo), Larry Niven (Ringworld), Tim Powers (On Stranger Tides), Rob Prior (Spawn and Heavy Metal artist), A.G. Riddle (The Atlantis Gene), Robert J. Sawyer (WWW Trilogy), Dean Wesley Smith (Seeders Universe), Brandon Sanderson (Mistborn), Toni Weisskopf (Publisher of Baen Books), and Tom Wood (Tom Wood Fantasy Art).
The Writers and Illustrators of the Future Podcast is available at http://bit.ly/SoundCloudWOTF and on all major platforms.
The hub for the Writers and Illustrators of the Future Contests is www.writersofthefuture.com and includes the history of each awards event, Contest judges, and how to enter the Contests. Additionally, the Forum, Blog, and Podcast are easily accessed.
